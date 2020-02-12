N. Fla. looks to extend streak vs Jacksonville

Jacksonville (12-14, 5-6) vs. North Florida (16-10, 9-2)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida looks for its fifth straight conference win against Jacksonville. North Florida’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Lipscomb Bisons 85-73 on Jan. 25. Jacksonville beat NJIT by 11 in its last outing.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams, Wajid Aminu and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 62 percent of North Florida’s scoring this season. For Jacksonville, David Bell, Destin Barnes, Aamahne Santos and DeAnthony McCallum have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all Jacksonville scoring, including 68 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Ospreys have given up just 67.5 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents so far, an improvement from the 79.4 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Gandia-Rosa has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 13 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Jacksonville has won its last three road games, scoring 79 points and allowing 67.7 points during those contests. North Florida has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 60.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Ospreys have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Dolphins. North Florida has 46 assists on 79 field goals (58.2 percent) across its past three contests while Jacksonville has assists on 23 of 73 field goals (31.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a team has made 11.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Division I teams.

