Muskingum Valley Superintendents Blast EdChoice

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — School superintendents around the Muskingum Valley are vehemently against some new adjustments to a school voucher program requiring local public tax dollars to pay for students attending private schools.

“I think the word ‘private’ has sometimes the connotation of being ‘better’ than public, and I don’t believe that’s true. We have multiple options at our schools in Zanesville that are outstanding. We have robotics at the high school, middle school, elementary school level that compete at the national or world level. I don’t think you can get any better than that as a public,” says Dr. Doug Baker, Superintendent at Zanesville City Schools.

Baker joined Crooksville Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Matt Sheridan and Ridgewood Local Schools Superintendent Mike Masloski at the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Wednesday afternoon at a press conference.

“You’ll hear letters and radio advertisements about ‘we teach ethics and character morale’. The private schools do not have a monopoly on ethics, morality and character. If you go to any of these schools in Ohio, we do that every single day. I invite Gov. DeWine, Speaker Householder, Sen. Jay Hottinger, or State Superintendent to come to Ridgewood Elementary School and look at our students and our staff and tell them that you are underperforming,” Masloski said.

The Educational Service Center claims Ohio’s public schools lost $113.5-million in the 2018-2019 school year. That loss, the Service Center’s staff says, grew by $35-million last year.