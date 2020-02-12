BYU looks to extend streak vs LMU

Brigham Young (19-7, 8-3) vs. Loyola Marymount (8-16, 2-8)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young looks for its fifth straight conference win against Loyola Marymount. Brigham Young’s last WCC loss came against the San Francisco Dons 83-82 on Jan. 25. Loyola Marymount lost 85-67 at Gonzaga on Thursday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott, Ivan Alipiev and Keli Leaupepe have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

WCC IMPROVEMENT: The Cougars have scored 69.7 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 76.4 per game they recorded over 14 non-conference games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Scott has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Brigham Young’s TJ Haws has attempted 131 3-pointers and connected on 38.2 percent of them, and is 12 for 23 over the last five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lions. Loyola Marymount has 38 assists on 72 field goals (52.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Brigham Young has assists on 62 of 97 field goals (63.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Brigham Young offense has scored 80.5 points per game, the 13th-highest figure in Division I. Loyola Marymount has only averaged 65.5 points per game, which ranks 279th nationally.

