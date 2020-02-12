Authorities: Standoff over eviction ends with man found dead

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A standoff that started when authorities tried to evict a man from his apartment ended when police officers found him dead inside the unit about six hours late, authorities said.

The standoff started around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, when an Akron municipal court worker went to the apartment to carry out the eviction. When the 62-year-old tenant told the worker he was armed, the worker notified police, who called in a SWAT team around 11:20 a.m., authorities said.

The man fired at least two shots during the standoff, authorities said, though neither shot went outside of the apartment or hit anyone. Officers did not fire any shots during the standoff.

A robot used by SWAT personnel eventually entered the home and found the man lying on the floor, authorities said. Officers then went inside and found him dead.

The man’s name and a cause of death have not been released. No other injuries were reported.

