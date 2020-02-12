2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio State University football players were booked into jail early Wednesday on charges of rape and kidnapping, police said.

Police charged defensive players Amir I. Riep and Jahsen L. Wint, both 21, late Tuesday, The Columbus Dispatch reported. They are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. There was no word on whether the men had attorneys to speak for them.

The woman told police she was hanging out with Riep at an apartment he shares with Wint on Feb. 4 when they began to engage in consensual sex, according to an affidvait. The woman stopped and told Riep she didn’t want to continue. Wint then entered the room and asked if he could join.

Wint then allegedly grabbed the woman by her neck and raped her, she said in the affidavit. Reip held the woman down with his body while Wint forced oral sex. The woman pushed Wint away, according to the affidavit, but he again forced her to have oral sex.

After several minutes, they stopped and Riep told the woman that she needed to say what happened was “consensual on a video recording while laughing at her,” according to the affidavit. Riep then told the woman she needed to shower before driving her back to her home.

“We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged,” Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson said in a statement to the Associated Press. “They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

Riep is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback entering his senior season for Ohio State’s top-5 football program, while Wint is a 6-foot, 198-pound redshirt senior safety, according to court documents and the university’s athletics website.