Tuesday’s Time Schedule

No. 4 San Diego State vs. New Mexico, 11 p.m.

No. 6 Dayton vs. Rhode Island, 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Maryland vs. Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

No. 12 Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Penn State at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

No. 22 Illinois vs. Michigan State, 9 p.m.

No. 25 LSU vs. Missouri, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.