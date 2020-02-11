Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 58, Waynesfield-Goshen 41

Arlington 63, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47

Ashland Crestview 53, Monroeville 31

Caledonia River Valley 68, Kenton 58

Cardington-Lincoln 53, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38

Carey 45, Arcadia 26

Castalia Margaretta 61, Attica Seneca E. 58

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 37, Cin. Riverview East 27

Coldwater 52, Elida 46

Cols. Beechcroft 53, Thomas Worthington 49

Cols. DeSales 36, Ready 22

Cols. Independence 53, Cols. Patriot Prep 50

Cols. School for Girls 33, Cols. Franklin Hts. 10

Continental 66, Defiance Ayersville 57

Dublin Jerome 58, Westerville Cent. 18

Elmore Woodmore 57, Oak Harbor 30

Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, Ottoville 20

Ft. Loramie 80, Maria Stein Marion Local 28

Ft. Recovery 54, Celina 27

Galion Northmor 56, Crestline 54

Gorham Fayette 50, Edgerton 34

Greenwich S. Cent. 54, Mansfield St. Peter’s 34

Hicksville 45, Pioneer N. Central 38

Ironton St. Joseph 49, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 43

Johnstown Northridge 57, Gahanna Cols. Academy 50

Kalida 48, Minster 46, OT

Leesburg Fairfield 56, Chillicothe Huntington 53

Lewis Center Olentangy 46, Newark Licking Valley 40

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 36

Lexington 47, Centerburg 25

Liberty Center 50, Pettisville 21

Lima Shawnee 67, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 26

London Madison Plains 35, Milford Center Fairbanks 34

Mayfield 74, Euclid 70

Miller City 36, Holgate 33

Morral Ridgedale 53, Cols. Wellington 14

Mt. Gilead 63, Bucyrus 35

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 56, Galion 41

Napoleon 53, Hamler Patrick Henry 30

New Bremen 47, Botkins 35

New Knoxville 47, Wapakoneta 41

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 62, Tiffin Calvert 36

Norwalk 38, Lorain Clearview 33

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Archbold 33

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 58, Hebron Lakewood 42

Paulding 52, Defiance 38

Pemberville Eastwood 58, Millbury Lake 52

Portsmouth Clay 77, Portsmouth Sciotoville 27

Shelby 56, Bellevue 43

Sherwood Fairview 55, Montpelier 33

Sidney Fairlawn 26, Jackson Center 9

Spencerville 74, Rockford Parkway 47

Tol. Ottawa Hills 50, Lakeside Danbury 30

Van Buren 40, Bluffton 29

Van Wert Lincolnview 63, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 25

Watterson 39, Hartley 18

Wauseon 54, Rossford 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/