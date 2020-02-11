“Tough things to talk about”: Warden discusses upcoming release with inmates’ families

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Zanesville church had a community forum with families of inmates Tuesday night.

Anchor Church on Chamberlain Street was filled with families and loved ones of incarcerated men and women with upcoming release dates. There was community resources there to help with what to expect after release.

Warden for the Noble Correctional Institution Tim Buchanan says it’s part of their jobs to make sure inmates are prepared for the next chapter of their life.

“The men and women who have come from prison are all around us now and it’s our job to engage them because if we fail to engage them that means we’re failing public safety. Public safety is the primary reason for many of our positions so our job is to engage these folks so that they succeed and if they succeed that means our community is safer.”

Penni Noll says her daughter Erin has been in prison for several years. She says everyone deserves a chance to rebuild their lives.

“Everybody deserves a second chance and that there’s too much going on in the world not to give people that chance to rebuild their lives and to really be sorry for what they did do.”

For information on resources to help released inmates with re-entry go to the website Relink.org.