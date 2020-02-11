Sons awarding scholarships in Zanesville parents’ memory

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Four brothers are awarding two scholarships this year to honor the legacies of their parents.

Frank, Mark, John and Mike Dantonio will be giving out two $1,000 scholarships to one female and one male Zanesville High School senior.

Brian Kaufman who is on the selection committee says this is the second year the Justin and Maryan Dantonio Memorial Scholarship will be awarded.

“Their family has a long history of connections in Zanesville and with Zanesville High School and both the Dantonio parents were both longtime employees of the Zanesville City Schools and the city of Zanesville and they thought — the sons thought this was a great way to honor their legacy of their parents.”

Every senior student graduating with a minimum 3.0 grade point average is encouraged to apply.

“What we’re looking for is really the characteristics of — of what the Dantonios are all about and that is people that are students that have a high work ethic, that are really well rounded as far as community involvement. Obviously that are also good students both in school and again, in the community.”

Applications are available at the Zanesville High School guidance office.