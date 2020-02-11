Rutgers, Ohio State meet in conference play

Associated Press5

Rutgers (17-7, 8-5) vs. Ohio State (15-8, 5-7)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes meet as Rutgers squares off against Ohio State. Rutgers beat Northwestern by four at home in its last outing. Ohio State lost 70-57 on the road to Wisconsin in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Kaleb Wesson has averaged 14 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Buckeyes. D.J. Carton is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of nine points per game. The Scarlet Knights have been led by Ron Harper Jr., who is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.ROBUST RON: Harper has connected on 27.2 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 72 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Ohio State is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Buckeyes are 8-8 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

COLD SPELL: Rutgers has lost its last three road games, scoring 60.7 points, while allowing 65 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State has made 8.6 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among Big Ten teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

