Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Manchester 80, Akr. Firestone 46
Alliance Marlington 50, Atwater Waterloo 44
Andover Pymatuning Valley 47, Kinsman Badger 29
Anna 31, W. Liberty-Salem 29
Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Doylestown Chippewa 36
Ashland Mapleton 42, Elyria Open Door 21
Barnesville 46, Caldwell 43
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 97, Sycamore Mohawk 27
Bridgeport 52, Toronto 45
Bristol 47, Newbury 22
Can. South 41, Kent Roosevelt 31
Canfield 48, Louisville 34
Cardington-Lincoln 52, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40
Cle. E. Tech 85, Cle. VASJ 48
Cle. John Marshall 48, Sheffield Brookside 32
Columbia Station Columbia 56, Garfield Hts. 43
Convoy Crestview 43, Haviland Wayne Trace 37
Cortland Maplewood 87, Ashtabula St. John 33
Day. Chaminade Julienne 49, Troy Christian 27
Delphos Jefferson 63, Ft. Jennings 48
Dover 15, Cambridge 6
Elmore Woodmore 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 41
Fremont Ross 56, Port Clinton 46
Garfield Hts. Trinity 75, Orwell Grand Valley 38
Garrettsville Garfield 60, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54
Gates Mills Hawken 53, Richmond Hts. 24
Greenville 69, Springfield 53
Hanoverton United 37, Brookfield 33
Harrod Allen E. 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 35
Hartville Lake Center Christian 47, Akr. Coventry 43
Ironton 61, Proctorville Fairland 47
Lakeside Danbury 44, Tiffin Calvert 43
Lawrence Co., Ky. 75, New Boston Glenwood 63
Leavittsburg LaBrae 48, Niles McKinley 30
Leetonia 49, Lowellville 40
Lima Shawnee 64, Kenton 53
Lima Sr. 44, Tol. St. Ursula 37
Lodi Cloverleaf 55, N. Royalton 31
Lorain 56, Oberlin Firelands 47
Massillon Perry 31, Canal Fulton Northwest 30
McDonald 50, Beloit W. Branch 43
Mentor 53, Medina 47
Mineral Ridge 53, Columbiana 52
Napoleon 60, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28
New Middletown Spring. 40, Girard 36
Notre Dame Academy 48, Tol. Rogers 28
Oregon Stritch 45, Tol. Woodward 16
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 58, Waterford 37
Perrysburg 55, Tol. Whitmer 36
Poland Seminary 59, Warren Howland 28
Portsmouth Notre Dame 46, Franklin Furnace Green 29
Portsmouth W. 48, S. Webster 29
Richwood N. Union 43, St. Paris Graham 38
Russia 49, Houston 28
Seneca, Pa. 47, Conneaut 25
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 52, Austintown Fitch 46
Spencerville 51, Ada 22
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 48, Steubenville 40
Struthers 58, Berlin Center Western Reserve 42
Swanton 45, Tol. Christian 39
Tontogany Otsego 81, Fostoria 40
Trinity, W.Va. 68, Bellaire St. John 13
Troy 55, Covington 42
Uniontown Lake 44, Norton 36
Van Buren 59, Leipsic 49
Vienna Mathews 41, Southington Chalker 36
Vincent Warren 55, Chillicothe Unioto 38
Warren JFK 59, Heartland Christian 40
Wellington 47, Vermilion 0
Wheelersburg 56, Waverly 42
Willard 91, Ashland 47
Wilmington 52, Williamsburg 51
Wintersville Indian Creek 56, St. Clairsville 46
Youngs. Boardman 47, Youngs. Mooney 39
Zanesville Rosecrans 60, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division II=
Region 7=
Athens 54, Pomeroy Meigs 47
Gallipolis Gallia 34, Jackson 32
Division III=
Region 11=
Albany Alexander 55, Portsmouth 24
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 74, Piketon 49
Seaman N. Adams 55, Lucasville Valley 24
Stewart Federal Hocking 52, Lynchburg-Clay 47
Williamsport Westfall def. Frankfort Adena, forfeit
Division IV=
Region 15=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 54, Latham Western 23
Beaver Eastern 55, Mowrystown Whiteoak 27
Portsmouth Clay 55, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 52
Racine Southern 47, Portsmouth Sciotoville 21
