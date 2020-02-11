Just in time for Valentine’s Day: Daisy the Pitbull mix

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Why give flowers to your Valentine when you could give them a dog?

With Valentine’s day only a few days away, the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center is introducing a dog named after a flower. Deputy Dog Warden Alisha Myers says Daisy is estimated to be two-years-old and will mesh well with any family.

“This is Daisy. She is actually set to be spayed next week. She would be great for any family. She would do well with an active family or even a not active family. She would love to lay on anybody’s couch. She does very well with children. She has been child tested and she is dog friendly.”

Myers says Daisy has a beautiful face and anyone who would like to consider adopting her should give the center a call.

“She is calm but she can be spunky. She’s very sweet and of course, look at that gorgeous face. If you are interested in Daisy, please give us a call [and] let us know that you’d like to come visit her and set up a meet and greet.”

Daisy was housebroken at her previous home. Myers says she will only need a few pointers once she’s placed with her forever family.