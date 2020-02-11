Hartford looks to sweep Albany

Albany (13-11, 6-3) vs. Hartford (13-12, 6-4)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany seeks revenge on Hartford after dropping the first matchup in Albany. The teams last played on Jan. 25, when the Hawks outshot Albany 43.9 percent to 25 percent and recorded six fewer turnovers on their way to the 62-48 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Hartford’s Malik Ellison, Hunter Marks and Traci Carter have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 65 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hawks have allowed just 62.1 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 69.8 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.ACCURATE AHMAD: Ahmad Clark has connected on 33 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Great Danes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hawks. Hartford has an assist on 31 of 66 field goals (47 percent) across its past three contests while Albany has assists on 43 of 65 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany has attempted the second-most free throws among all America East teams. The Great Danes have averaged 20.3 free throws per game, including 22.7 per game against conference opponents.

