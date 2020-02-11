Binghamton looks to end streak vs Stony Brook

Stony Brook (16-9, 7-3) vs. Binghamton (8-15, 2-8)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook looks to extend Binghamton’s conference losing streak to five games. Binghamton’s last America East win came against the Stony Brook Seawolves 83-79 on Jan. 22. Stony Brook fell 81-64 at New Hampshire in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Binghamton’s Sam Sessoms has averaged 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists while George Tinsley has put up 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds. For the Seawolves, Elijah Olaniyi has averaged 18.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while Andrew Garcia has put up 13 points and 6.6 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Seawolves have scored 76.5 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.7 per game they put up in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Sessoms has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Binghamton is 0-15 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 8-0 when it scores at least 76.

STREAK STATS: Binghamton has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 65.7 points while giving up 77.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Stony Brook defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.1 percent, the 25th-best mark in the country. Binghamton has allowed opponents to shoot 45.5 percent from the field through 23 games (ranked 302nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com