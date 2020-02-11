Associated Press girls state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (12) 22-0 120 2, Newark 20-2 95 3, Kettering Fairmont 20-2 77 4, Dublin Coffman 20-2 75 5, Huber Hts. Wayne 20-2 73 6, Massillon Jackson 19-2 48 7, Tol. Notre Dame 17-3 45 8, Cols. Watterson 19-2 42 9, Stow-Munroe Falls 18-2 19 10, Westerville S. 17-4 14

Others receiving 12 or more points: W. Chester Lakota W. 12.

DIVISION II 1, Circleville (8) 22-0 104 2, Bellevue 21-0 98 3, Napoleon (1) 20-0 90 4, Vincent Warren 20-1 76 5, Thornville Sheridan 20-2 75 6, Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 18-3 54 7, Beloit W. Branch 18-3 50 8, Dresden Tri-Valley 19-3 38 9, Plain City Jonathan Alder 18-3 33 10, Chillicothe Unioto 17-4 13

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION III 1, Berlin Hiland (8) 21-1 116 2, Cols. Africentric (3) 18-4 98 3, Castalia Margaretta 18-1 80 4, Elyria Cath. (1) 20-1 64 5, Sardinia Eastern 21-1 57 6, Cardington-Lincoln 18-1 51 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 19-1 45 8, Ironton 18-3 35 9, Wheelersburg 18-2 29 10, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 22-0 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 14.

DIVISION IV 1, Ft. Loramie (11) 19-0 116 2, Portsmouth Notre Dame 19-2 82 3, New Madison Tri-Village 21-1 78 4, Sugar Grove Berne Union 21-1 77 5, Maria Stein Marion Local 17-3 43 6, Cin. Country Day 20-2 41 (tie) Tol. Christian 18-1 41 8, Minster 16-4 33 9, Peebles 18-3 25 10, Glouster Trimble 17-5 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Berlin Center W. Reserve (1) 19. McDonald (1) 19. Cortland Maplewood 18. Beverly Ft. Frye 16. Belpre 12.