Associated Press girls state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (12)
|22-0
|120
|2, Newark
|20-2
|95
|3, Kettering Fairmont
|20-2
|77
|4, Dublin Coffman
|20-2
|75
|5, Huber Hts. Wayne
|20-2
|73
|6, Massillon Jackson
|19-2
|48
|7, Tol. Notre Dame
|17-3
|45
|8, Cols. Watterson
|19-2
|42
|9, Stow-Munroe Falls
|18-2
|19
|10, Westerville S.
|17-4
|14
Others receiving 12 or more points: W. Chester Lakota W. 12.
|DIVISION II
|1, Circleville (8)
|22-0
|104
|2, Bellevue
|21-0
|98
|3, Napoleon (1)
|20-0
|90
|4, Vincent Warren
|20-1
|76
|5, Thornville Sheridan
|20-2
|75
|6, Shaker Hts. Laurel (2)
|18-3
|54
|7, Beloit W. Branch
|18-3
|50
|8, Dresden Tri-Valley
|19-3
|38
|9, Plain City Jonathan Alder
|18-3
|33
|10, Chillicothe Unioto
|17-4
|13
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|DIVISION III
|1, Berlin Hiland (8)
|21-1
|116
|2, Cols. Africentric (3)
|18-4
|98
|3, Castalia Margaretta
|18-1
|80
|4, Elyria Cath. (1)
|20-1
|64
|5, Sardinia Eastern
|21-1
|57
|6, Cardington-Lincoln
|18-1
|51
|7, Ottawa-Glandorf
|19-1
|45
|8, Ironton
|18-3
|35
|9, Wheelersburg
|18-2
|29
|10, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|22-0
|23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 14.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Ft. Loramie (11)
|19-0
|116
|2, Portsmouth Notre Dame
|19-2
|82
|3, New Madison Tri-Village
|21-1
|78
|4, Sugar Grove Berne Union
|21-1
|77
|5, Maria Stein Marion Local
|17-3
|43
|6, Cin. Country Day
|20-2
|41
|(tie) Tol. Christian
|18-1
|41
|8, Minster
|16-4
|33
|9, Peebles
|18-3
|25
|10, Glouster Trimble
|17-5
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Berlin Center W. Reserve (1) 19. McDonald (1) 19. Cortland Maplewood 18. Beverly Ft. Frye 16. Belpre 12.
