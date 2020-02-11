21,000 meals donated to Christ’s Table

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Zanesville non-profit received a check Tuesday that will help them continue their mission of feeding the hungry in the community.

The creator, writer and director of the “Once Upon a Christmas Show” Shelly Burley says after meeting the director of Christ’s Table she knew it was where she wanted to donate proceeds from the show.

“When I talked to Anne, who was the former manager of Secrest [Auditorium] and I was like, ‘If we do a show who can we donate it to?’ And she said, ‘I know the perfect person. She’s amazing, she’s loving.’ And then she introduced me to Keely Warden, the director of Christ’s Table and as soon as I met her, fell in love with her and when I went to Christ’s Table and saw what they do, there’s no other place that we could donate to.”

Director Keely Warden says the soup kitchen gains more than just donations from the show.

“This donation means so much to us. It’s more than the money that comes in from show. It’s all the love and compassion and admiration that the cast and crew has for [what] Christ’s Table does. They know our mission, they know what we do, they know the people that we serve and when you see the spirit of the show that transforms into the number of meals that they’re going to present to Christ’s Table this year it’s amazing.”

The donation will cover the costs for 21,000 meals for Christ’s Table.