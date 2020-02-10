The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baylor (48)
|21-1
|1583
|1
|2. Gonzaga (15)
|25-1
|1546
|2
|3. Kansas (1)
|20-3
|1450
|3
|4. San Diego St.
|24-0
|1422
|4
|5. Louisville
|21-3
|1331
|5
|6. Dayton
|21-2
|1255
|6
|7. Duke
|20-3
|1211
|7
|8. Florida St.
|20-3
|1170
|8
|9. Maryland
|19-4
|1057
|9
|10. Seton Hall
|18-5
|1013
|12
|11. Auburn
|21-2
|998
|11
|12. Kentucky
|18-5
|853
|15
|13. Penn St.
|18-5
|787
|22
|14. West Virginia
|18-5
|721
|13
|15. Villanova
|17-6
|581
|10
|16. Colorado
|19-5
|567
|24
|17. Oregon
|18-6
|497
|14
|18. Marquette
|17-6
|425
|—
|19. Butler
|18-6
|414
|19
|20. Houston
|19-5
|402
|25
|21. Iowa
|17-7
|374
|17
|22. Illinois
|16-7
|235
|20
|23. Creighton
|18-6
|213
|21
|24. Texas Tech
|15-8
|169
|—
|25. LSU
|17-6
|160
|18
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 124, Rhode Island 57, N. Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio St. 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, ETSU 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright St. 1.
