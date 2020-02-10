The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1583 1
2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1546 2
3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1450 3
4. San Diego St. 24-0 1422 4
5. Louisville 21-3 1331 5
6. Dayton 21-2 1255 6
7. Duke 20-3 1211 7
8. Florida St. 20-3 1170 8
9. Maryland 19-4 1057 9
10. Seton Hall 18-5 1013 12
11. Auburn 21-2 998 11
12. Kentucky 18-5 853 15
13. Penn St. 18-5 787 22
14. West Virginia 18-5 721 13
15. Villanova 17-6 581 10
16. Colorado 19-5 567 24
17. Oregon 18-6 497 14
18. Marquette 17-6 425
19. Butler 18-6 414 19
20. Houston 19-5 402 25
21. Iowa 17-7 374 17
22. Illinois 16-7 235 20
23. Creighton 18-6 213 21
24. Texas Tech 15-8 169
25. LSU 17-6 160 18

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 124, Rhode Island 57, N. Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio St. 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, ETSU 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright St. 1.

