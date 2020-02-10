The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1583 1 2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1546 2 3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1450 3 4. San Diego St. 24-0 1422 4 5. Louisville 21-3 1331 5 6. Dayton 21-2 1255 6 7. Duke 20-3 1211 7 8. Florida St. 20-3 1170 8 9. Maryland 19-4 1057 9 10. Seton Hall 18-5 1013 12 11. Auburn 21-2 998 11 12. Kentucky 18-5 853 15 13. Penn St. 18-5 787 22 14. West Virginia 18-5 721 13 15. Villanova 17-6 581 10 16. Colorado 19-5 567 24 17. Oregon 18-6 497 14 18. Marquette 17-6 425 — 19. Butler 18-6 414 19 20. Houston 19-5 402 25 21. Iowa 17-7 374 17 22. Illinois 16-7 235 20 23. Creighton 18-6 213 21 24. Texas Tech 15-8 169 — 25. LSU 17-6 160 18

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 124, Rhode Island 57, N. Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio St. 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, ETSU 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright St. 1.