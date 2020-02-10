The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baylor (48)
|21-1
|1583
|1
|2. Gonzaga (15)
|25-1
|1546
|2
|3. Kansas (1)
|20-3
|1450
|3
|4. San Diego St.
|24-0
|1422
|4
|5. Louisville
|21-3
|1331
|5
|6. Dayton
|21-2
|1255
|6
|7. Duke
|20-3
|1211
|7
|8. Florida St.
|20-3
|1170
|8
|9. Maryland
|19-4
|1057
|9
|10. Seton Hall
|18-5
|1013
|12
|11. Auburn
|21-2
|998
|11
|12. Kentucky
|18-5
|853
|15
|13. Penn St.
|18-5
|787
|22
|14. West Virginia
|18-5
|721
|13
|15. Villanova
|17-6
|581
|10
|16. Colorado
|19-5
|567
|24
|17. Oregon
|18-6
|497
|14
|18. Marquette
|17-6
|425
|–
|19. Butler
|18-6
|414
|19
|20. Houston
|19-5
|402
|25
|21. Iowa
|17-7
|374
|17
|22. Illinois
|16-7
|235
|20
|23. Creighton
|18-6
|213
|21
|24. Texas Tech
|15-8
|169
|–
|25. LSU
|17-6
|160
|18
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 124, Rhode Island 57, N Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio St. 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F Austin 6, Michigan 3, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, ETSU 2, Wright St. 1, Winthrop 1.
Please follow and like us: