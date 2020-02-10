The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1583 1
2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1546 2
3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1450 3
4. San Diego St. 24-0 1422 4
5. Louisville 21-3 1331 5
6. Dayton 21-2 1255 6
7. Duke 20-3 1211 7
8. Florida St. 20-3 1170 8
9. Maryland 19-4 1057 9
10. Seton Hall 18-5 1013 12
11. Auburn 21-2 998 11
12. Kentucky 18-5 853 15
13. Penn St. 18-5 787 22
14. West Virginia 18-5 721 13
15. Villanova 17-6 581 10
16. Colorado 19-5 567 24
17. Oregon 18-6 497 14
18. Marquette 17-6 425
19. Butler 18-6 414 19
20. Houston 19-5 402 25
21. Iowa 17-7 374 17
22. Illinois 16-7 235 20
23. Creighton 18-6 213 21
24. Texas Tech 15-8 169
25. LSU 17-6 160 18

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 124, Rhode Island 57, N Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio St. 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F Austin 6, Michigan 3, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, ETSU 2, Wright St. 1, Winthrop 1.

