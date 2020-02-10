Muskingum Co. Commissioners proclaim 4-H week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – 4-H educators visited with Muskingum County Commissioners Monday.

Commissioners delivered a proclamation, marking February 16 – 22 as 4-H week in the county. 4-H Educator Jamie McConnell says the week helps educate possible members about the organization.

“Every year, we have our own annual 4-H week where we make a big push for 4-H membership in Muskingum County so we were giving them some updates about some new programs. There’s more than 200 projects that kids can take in 4-H. Quite often, people associate 4-H with the county fair, with livestock projects but there are a lot of other things they can take like woodworking, welding, science and technology projects, clothing projects. So there’s a ton of different options in 4-H.”

McConnell says the group has started virtual field trips. They live stream at different businesses within Muskingum County to showcase careers to classrooms. She says they have already gone to a firehouse and other businesses.

She says participating in 4-H has a lasting impact and can help teach skills that can be used longterm.

“4-H teaches kids organizational skills, public speaking skills, communication skills, how to work well with others. We’re probably the number one organization for preparing kids to be successful in the workforce and be successful as adults.”

In Muskingum County, more than 1,400 youth participate in community clubs led by approximately 250 adult volunteers.

For more information about the organization, go to their website.