Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 52, McGivney Catholic High School 34
Chicago (Goode) 63, Englewood Excel 27
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 51, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 48
Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 82, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 65
Chicago (Ogden International) 67, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 48
Chicago Academy 76, CICS-Northtown 72
Chicago Ag Science 47, Marist 43
Cleveland NJROTC, Mo. 68, Brussels 62
Concord (Triopia) 56, Calhoun 53
Decatur MacArthur 73, Jacksonville 55
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 52, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 37
Donovan 43, Kankakee Grace Christian 23
Foreman 55, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 47
Greenfield 49, Piasa Southwestern 45
Indian Creek 69, Mooseheart 67
Jerseyville Jersey 62, Mascoutah 55
Lena-Winslow 53, Lanark Eastland 49
Lovejoy 64, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 63
Milledgeville 53, Durand 32
North Greene 49, Barry (Western) 40
Oneida (ROWVA) 48, Wethersfield 41
Pleasant Valley, Iowa 41, East Dubuque 33
Ramsey 59, Sandoval 47
Rockford Christian 67, Springfield Lutheran 61
Rockford Christian Life 80, South Beloit 24
Rolling Meadows 75, Mather 60
Shepard 64, Illiana Christian 43
Tamms (Egyptian) 72, Agape Christian 67
Universal 65, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 55
Vernon Hills 67, Lake View 38
Westmont 51, Aurora Math-Science 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 59, Hoffman Estates 52
Belleville West 52, Granite City 19
Bethalto Civic Memorial 67, Mascoutah 33
Champaign Centennial 50, Rantoul 45
Charleston 61, Effingham 31
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 69, Rich Central 15
Danville 65, Mahomet-Seymour 49
Downers North 41, Downers South 21
Grant 66, Crystal Lake South 51
Highland 67, Waterloo 23
Hinsdale Central 55, Addison Trail 20
Hononegah 83, Beloit Memorial, Wis. 69
Jerseyville Jersey 71, Triad 43
Libertyville 46, Carmel 38
Mother McAuley 51, Loyola 42
Mt. Zion 53, Lincoln 43
Normal West 58, Peoria Manual 31
Northside Prep 43, Mather 22
Ottawa 53, Streator 24
Rochester 46, Springfield Lanphier 45, OT
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 63, Jacksonville 26
St. Laurence 54, Aurora Math-Science 14
St. Viator 50, Lakes Community 34
Sycamore 49, Woodstock 23
Taylorville 63, Mattoon 38
Waukegan 44, Round Lake 33
Woodstock North 55, Crystal Lake Central 54, OT
Zion Benton 51, Lake Zurich 37
1A Casey (C.-Westfield) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Arcola 58, Chrisman 28
Cumberland 51, Red Hill 38
Dieterich 71, Ramsey 53
Farina South Central 56, Palestine-Hutsonville 44
Martinsville 47, Casey-Westfield 34
Okaw Valley 42, Macon Meridian 32
1A Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Athens 53, South Fork 37
Brussels 34, First Baptist Academy 27
Metro-East Lutheran 48, Bunker Hill 21
North Greene 49, Barry (Western) 40
Sandoval/Odin/Patoka (BKG ONLY) 50, Raymond Lincolnwood 27
Springfield Lutheran 47, Pawnee 18
1A Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Argenta-Oreana 46, Bloomington Christian 38
Blue Ridge 36, DeLand-Weldon 12
Champaign St. Thomas More 51, Armstrong 27
Cissna Park 46, Champaign Judah Christian 29
Fisher 54, Donovan 42
Mt. Pulaski 78, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 39
Urbana University 56, Gilman Iroquois West 36
1A Chicago (Collins Academy) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 44, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 24
Schaumburg Christian 58, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 52
St. Francis de Sales 47, Air Force Academy 33
Tilden 47, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 16
Willows 57, Chicago (Austin) 29
Woodlands Academy 42, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 23
1A Granville (Putnam County) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Dwight 59, Amboy-LaMoille 36
Grant Park 44, St. Anne 36
Harvest Christian Academy 48, Elgin Academy 17
Hinckley-Big Rock 80, Lombard (CPSA) 13
St. Bede 58, DePue 5
1A Havana Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Astoria/VIT Co-op 55, Roanoke-Benson 41
Biggsville West Central 34, Monmouth United 26
Illini Central 33, Peoria Christian 24
Liberty 77, West Prairie 32
Mendon Unity 65, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 14
ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 48, Wethersfield 41
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 48, Elmwood 37
1A Pecatonica Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Ashton-Franklin Center 55, Kirkland Hiawatha 30
Durand 48, Pearl City 31
East Dubuque 43, Warren 33
Forreston 85, Rockford Christian Life 11
River Ridge/Scales Mound 32, Pecatonica 22
1A Wayne City Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Century 56, Hardin County 22
Christopher 44, Edwards County 31
Cobden 72, Dongola 20
Elverado 51, Bluford Webber 46
New Athens 52, Valmeyer 12
Pope County 62, Joppa 39
2A Carterville Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Anna-Jonesboro 40, Murphysboro/Elverado 18
Carmi White County 50, West Frankfort 30
Columbia 33, Red Bud 29
DuQuoin 52, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49
Hamilton County 47, Johnston City 37
Massac County 66, Vienna 42
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 71, Trenton Wesclin 43
Trico 42, Sparta 33
2A Chicago (Orr) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Chicago (Christ the King) def. Chicago (Legal Prep Charter), forfeit
Chicago (Disney II) 31, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 23
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 39
Chicago Academy 32, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 1
Francis Parker 50, Guerin 44
Josephinum 31, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 19
Wells 50, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 23
2A Greenville Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Gillespie 46, Roxana 19
Hillsboro 50, North-Mac 42
Piasa Southwestern 59, Carlyle 23
Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 42, Litchfield 28
Salem 59, East Alton-Wood River 51
Staunton 50, Vandalia 33
Waverly 42, Williamsville 39
2A Macomb Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Aledo (Mercer County) 42, Rock Island Alleman 35
Camp Point Central 51, Macomb 46
Farmington 41, Kewanee 32
Rockridge 45, Orion 28
Stanford Olympia 64, Downs Tri-Valley 52
Tremont 38, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 35
Warsaw West Hancock 61, Rushville-Industry 30
2A Mendota Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Byron 45, Erie/Prophetstown 33
Hall 43, Princeton 29
Mendota 59, Bureau Valley 34
Rosary 47, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 25
West Carroll 46, Oregon 38
2A Paris Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Danville Schlarman 67, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 9
Fairfield 38, Flora 20
Fithian Oakwood 53, Westville 25
Lawrenceville 49, Newton 35
Marshall 34, Shelbyville 31
Monticello 61, Maroa-Forsyth 60, OT
Mt. Carmel 72, Robinson 42
Tuscola 33, Clinton 31
2A Westchester (St. Joseph) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 62, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 8
Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 46, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 35
Chicago CICS-Longwood 39, Julian 21
Chicago-University 39, Chicago (Soto) High School 17
Westchester St. Joseph 48, Westmont 29
2A Wilmington Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 66, Corliss 36
Chicago Christian 62, Momence 11
Coal City 50, Wilmington 38
El Paso-Gridley 52, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 21
Herscher 47, Clifton Central 32
Hoopeston Area High School 41, Kankakee (McNamara) 35
Pontiac 41, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25
Seneca 51, Manteno 18
