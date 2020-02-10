Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 52, McGivney Catholic High School 34

Chicago (Goode) 63, Englewood Excel 27

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 51, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 48

Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 82, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 65

Chicago (Ogden International) 67, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 48

Chicago Academy 76, CICS-Northtown 72

Chicago Ag Science 47, Marist 43

Cleveland NJROTC, Mo. 68, Brussels 62

Concord (Triopia) 56, Calhoun 53

Decatur MacArthur 73, Jacksonville 55

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 52, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 37

Donovan 43, Kankakee Grace Christian 23

Foreman 55, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 47

Greenfield 49, Piasa Southwestern 45

Indian Creek 69, Mooseheart 67

Jerseyville Jersey 62, Mascoutah 55

Lena-Winslow 53, Lanark Eastland 49

Lovejoy 64, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 63

Milledgeville 53, Durand 32

North Greene 49, Barry (Western) 40

Oneida (ROWVA) 48, Wethersfield 41

Pleasant Valley, Iowa 41, East Dubuque 33

Ramsey 59, Sandoval 47

Rockford Christian 67, Springfield Lutheran 61

Rockford Christian Life 80, South Beloit 24

Rolling Meadows 75, Mather 60

Shepard 64, Illiana Christian 43

Tamms (Egyptian) 72, Agape Christian 67

Universal 65, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 55

Vernon Hills 67, Lake View 38

Westmont 51, Aurora Math-Science 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 59, Hoffman Estates 52

Belleville West 52, Granite City 19

Bethalto Civic Memorial 67, Mascoutah 33

Champaign Centennial 50, Rantoul 45

Charleston 61, Effingham 31

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 69, Rich Central 15

Danville 65, Mahomet-Seymour 49

Downers North 41, Downers South 21

Grant 66, Crystal Lake South 51

Highland 67, Waterloo 23

Hinsdale Central 55, Addison Trail 20

Hononegah 83, Beloit Memorial, Wis. 69

Jerseyville Jersey 71, Triad 43

Libertyville 46, Carmel 38

Mother McAuley 51, Loyola 42

Mt. Zion 53, Lincoln 43

Normal West 58, Peoria Manual 31

Northside Prep 43, Mather 22

Ottawa 53, Streator 24

Rochester 46, Springfield Lanphier 45, OT

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 63, Jacksonville 26

St. Laurence 54, Aurora Math-Science 14

St. Viator 50, Lakes Community 34

Sycamore 49, Woodstock 23

Taylorville 63, Mattoon 38

Waukegan 44, Round Lake 33

Woodstock North 55, Crystal Lake Central 54, OT

Zion Benton 51, Lake Zurich 37

1A Casey (C.-Westfield) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Arcola 58, Chrisman 28

Cumberland 51, Red Hill 38

Dieterich 71, Ramsey 53

Farina South Central 56, Palestine-Hutsonville 44

Martinsville 47, Casey-Westfield 34

Okaw Valley 42, Macon Meridian 32

1A Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Athens 53, South Fork 37

Brussels 34, First Baptist Academy 27

Metro-East Lutheran 48, Bunker Hill 21

North Greene 49, Barry (Western) 40

Sandoval/Odin/Patoka (BKG ONLY) 50, Raymond Lincolnwood 27

Springfield Lutheran 47, Pawnee 18

1A Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Argenta-Oreana 46, Bloomington Christian 38

Blue Ridge 36, DeLand-Weldon 12

Champaign St. Thomas More 51, Armstrong 27

Cissna Park 46, Champaign Judah Christian 29

Fisher 54, Donovan 42

Mt. Pulaski 78, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 39

Urbana University 56, Gilman Iroquois West 36

1A Chicago (Collins Academy) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 44, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 24

Schaumburg Christian 58, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 52

St. Francis de Sales 47, Air Force Academy 33

Tilden 47, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 16

Willows 57, Chicago (Austin) 29

Woodlands Academy 42, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 23

1A Granville (Putnam County) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Dwight 59, Amboy-LaMoille 36

Grant Park 44, St. Anne 36

Harvest Christian Academy 48, Elgin Academy 17

Hinckley-Big Rock 80, Lombard (CPSA) 13

St. Bede 58, DePue 5

1A Havana Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Astoria/VIT Co-op 55, Roanoke-Benson 41

Biggsville West Central 34, Monmouth United 26

Illini Central 33, Peoria Christian 24

Liberty 77, West Prairie 32

Mendon Unity 65, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 14

ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 48, Wethersfield 41

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 48, Elmwood 37

1A Pecatonica Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Ashton-Franklin Center 55, Kirkland Hiawatha 30

Durand 48, Pearl City 31

East Dubuque 43, Warren 33

Forreston 85, Rockford Christian Life 11

River Ridge/Scales Mound 32, Pecatonica 22

1A Wayne City Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Century 56, Hardin County 22

Christopher 44, Edwards County 31

Cobden 72, Dongola 20

Elverado 51, Bluford Webber 46

New Athens 52, Valmeyer 12

Pope County 62, Joppa 39

2A Carterville Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Anna-Jonesboro 40, Murphysboro/Elverado 18

Carmi White County 50, West Frankfort 30

Columbia 33, Red Bud 29

DuQuoin 52, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49

Hamilton County 47, Johnston City 37

Massac County 66, Vienna 42

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 71, Trenton Wesclin 43

Trico 42, Sparta 33

2A Chicago (Orr) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Chicago (Christ the King) def. Chicago (Legal Prep Charter), forfeit

Chicago (Disney II) 31, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 23

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 39

Chicago Academy 32, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 1

Francis Parker 50, Guerin 44

Josephinum 31, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 19

Wells 50, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 23

2A Greenville Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Gillespie 46, Roxana 19

Hillsboro 50, North-Mac 42

Piasa Southwestern 59, Carlyle 23

Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 42, Litchfield 28

Salem 59, East Alton-Wood River 51

Staunton 50, Vandalia 33

Waverly 42, Williamsville 39

2A Macomb Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Aledo (Mercer County) 42, Rock Island Alleman 35

Camp Point Central 51, Macomb 46

Farmington 41, Kewanee 32

Rockridge 45, Orion 28

Stanford Olympia 64, Downs Tri-Valley 52

Tremont 38, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 35

Warsaw West Hancock 61, Rushville-Industry 30

2A Mendota Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Byron 45, Erie/Prophetstown 33

Hall 43, Princeton 29

Mendota 59, Bureau Valley 34

Rosary 47, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 25

West Carroll 46, Oregon 38

2A Paris Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Danville Schlarman 67, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 9

Fairfield 38, Flora 20

Fithian Oakwood 53, Westville 25

Lawrenceville 49, Newton 35

Marshall 34, Shelbyville 31

Monticello 61, Maroa-Forsyth 60, OT

Mt. Carmel 72, Robinson 42

Tuscola 33, Clinton 31

2A Westchester (St. Joseph) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 62, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 8

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 46, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 35

Chicago CICS-Longwood 39, Julian 21

Chicago-University 39, Chicago (Soto) High School 17

Westchester St. Joseph 48, Westmont 29

2A Wilmington Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 66, Corliss 36

Chicago Christian 62, Momence 11

Coal City 50, Wilmington 38

El Paso-Gridley 52, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 21

Herscher 47, Clifton Central 32

Hoopeston Area High School 41, Kankakee (McNamara) 35

Pontiac 41, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25

Seneca 51, Manteno 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/