Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 64, Bishop Guilfoyle 63
Beaver Area 56, South Side 55
Bedford 70, Chestnut Ridge 63
Berlin-Brothersvalley 97, Turkeyfoot Valley 57
Bishop McCort 81, Penn Cambria 62
Bloomsburg 73, Neumann 42
Brentwood 80, McGuffey 56
Butler 58, Hampton 48
California 59, Brownsville 56
Canon-McMillan 49, Hempfield Area 46
Central Bucks West 38, Upper Dublin 33
Charleroi 66, Greensburg Central Catholic 57
Chartiers Valley 56, Mount Lebanon 51
Chartiers-Houston 52, Fort Cherry 46
Clearfield 66, Punxsutawney 35
Cochranton 65, Tidioute Charter 22
Collegium Charter School 67, Church Farm School 64
Conestoga Christian 65, West Shore 52
Connellsville 65, Albert Gallatin 44
Cornell 71, Neighborhood Academy 33
Crestwood 82, Dallas 54
Deer Lakes 59, Freeport 46
Elizabeth Forward 65, Clairton 63
Fairview 65, Conneaut, Ohio 37
Fox Chapel 82, Plum 36
Geibel Catholic 73, Frazier 63
Greensburg Salem 50, Indiana 49
Haverford 36, Garnet Valley 30
Holy Ghost Prep 71, Faith Christian Academy 42
Huntingdon 56, Penns Valley 35
Johnstown Christian 62, Blair County Christian School 60
Knoch 65, Armstrong 49
Life Center Academy, N.J. 84, Solebury 80
Lower Moreland 76, Calvary Christian 50
Mahanoy Area 76, Lourdes Regional 57
Marian Catholic 39, Pottsville Nativity 26
McKeesport 68, Bishop Walsh, Md. 50
Montoursville 60, Hughesville 33
New Castle 74, Sharpsville 56
New Hope-Solebury 59, Morrisville 37
Old Forge 63, Montrose 39
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 76, New Brighton 44
Penn-Trafford 74, Kiski Area 58
Penncrest 56, Lower Merion 48
Pennridge 52, Cheltenham 50
Peters Township 76, Central Valley 69
Phil-Montgomery Christian 66, Jenkintown 40
Pittsburgh North Catholic 68, Pine-Richland 67
Quaker Valley 99, Summit Academy 62
Ringgold 66, West Mifflin 52
Seneca Valley 67, Norwin 65
Seton-LaSalle 77, Serra Catholic 61
Shamokin 80, Milton 47
South Fayette 55, Bishop Canevin 43
Southern Columbia 50, Shikellamy 49
Sto-Rox 81, Carlynton 65
The Christian Academy 81, Plumstead Christian 35
Tyrone 67, St. Marys 57
Uniontown 65, Laurel Highlands 45
Warrior Run 70, Millville 40
Weatherly 72, MMI Prep 58
Western Beaver County 73, Freedom Area 63
Westmont Hilltop 82, Bishop Carroll 69
Wilkes-Barre Area 44, Pittston Area 39
Williamson 83, Northern Potter 61
Williamsport 73, Susquehanna Township 70
Woodland Hills 65, Greater Latrobe 63
BCIAA Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Governor Mifflin 89, Brandywine Heights 45
Reading 67, Muhlenberg 60
West Lawn Wilson 75, Antietam 35
EPC Tournament=
Semifinal=
Allentown Allen 66, Parkland 61, OT
Bethlehem Liberty 60, Allentown Central Catholic 53
Lancaster Lebanon League Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Cedar Crest 59, Cocalico 36
Lampeter-Strasburg 64, Elizabethtown 61
Lancaster Catholic 63, Lancaster McCaskey 57
Warwick 71, Columbia 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 43, Troy 26
Beaver Area 51, South Side 25
Bedford 70, Chestnut Ridge 63
Bellwood-Antis 79, Williamsburg 43
Bishop McCort 59, Bishop Guilfoyle 54
Blackhawk 85, Neshannock 48
Brownsville 50, California 47
Carbondale 47, Blue Ridge 21
Central Bucks West 38, Upper Dublin 33
Central Mountain 48, Bloomsburg 41
Collegium Charter School 63, Delco Christian 23
Connellsville 48, Albert Gallatin 33
Cristo Rey 51, Barrack Hebrew 43
Dunmore 52, Riverside 40
Elizabeth Forward 54, Canon-McMillan 50
Ellis School 53, Northgate 40
Erie McDowell 38, Erie 27
Everett 66, Forbes Road 12
Fairview 68, Titusville 35
Forest Hills 63, Cambria Heights 58
Freeport 57, Deer Lakes 38
Gateway 40, Greater Latrobe 33
Hampton 53, Butler 36
Holy Redeemer 70, Wyoming Seminary 17
Hopewell 56, Ellwood City 37
Iroquois 70, Eisenhower 43
Keystone Oaks 53, Carlynton 45
Lewisburg 37, Milton 36
Lincoln Leadership 45, Executive Charter 30
Lincoln Park Charter 63, Freedom Area 52
Mastery Charter North 62, Calvary Christian 49
Mercyhurst Prep 46, Girard 42
Mohawk 69, Central Valley 67
Monessen 51, Greensburg Central Catholic 41
Montgomery 42, Midd-West 33
Montrose 61, Elk Lake 46
Mountain View 43, Forest City 35
North Allegheny 43, Oakland Catholic 27
Northeast Bradford 54, Sayre Area 22
Northwest Area 41, Tunkhannock 32
Northwestern 64, North East 35
Old Forge 68, Lakeland 35
Penn-Trafford 45, North Hills 42
Peters Township 48, Seneca Valley 26
Pittsburgh North Catholic 59, Bethel Park 47
Plum 49, Burrell 34
Propel Andrew Street 58, Propel Braddock Hills 9
Quigley Catholic 44, Fort Cherry 27
Red Lion Christian 62, Blue Mountain Christian 32
Reynolds 51, Lakeview 43
Ridley 34, Haverford 23
Rochester 48, Mars 41
Scranton Holy Cross 47, Mid Valley 25
Scranton Prep 79, Valley View 42
Sewickley Academy Panthers 32, Avonworth 30
Shade 62, Johnstown Christian 19
Slippery Rock 60, Meadville 47
Southmoreland 66, South Park 25
Springfield Delco 40, Harriton 32
Steel Valley 57, Jeannette 38
Susquehanna 62, Lackawanna Trail 34
Towanda 63, Wyalusing 44
Trinity 78, Franklin Regional 36
Villa Maria 55, General McLane 16
Warren 44, Corry 16
Washington 54, Chartiers-Houston 37
West Mifflin 70, Sto-Rox 33
Western Wayne 36, Wallenpaupack 34
Williamsport 60, Jersey Shore 46
Windber 60, Blacklick Valley 45
Wyoming Area 55, MMI Prep 32
Philadelphia Public School Tournament=
Abraham Lincoln 37, Tacony Academy 34
Edison 71, Gratz 63
Franklin Towne Charter 62, Nueva Esperanza 26
Parkway Northwest 61, Mastery Charter North 57
