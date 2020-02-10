Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 64, Bishop Guilfoyle 63

Beaver Area 56, South Side 55

Bedford 70, Chestnut Ridge 63

Berlin-Brothersvalley 97, Turkeyfoot Valley 57

Bishop McCort 81, Penn Cambria 62

Bloomsburg 73, Neumann 42

Brentwood 80, McGuffey 56

Butler 58, Hampton 48

California 59, Brownsville 56

Canon-McMillan 49, Hempfield Area 46

Central Bucks West 38, Upper Dublin 33

Charleroi 66, Greensburg Central Catholic 57

Chartiers Valley 56, Mount Lebanon 51

Chartiers-Houston 52, Fort Cherry 46

Clearfield 66, Punxsutawney 35

Cochranton 65, Tidioute Charter 22

Collegium Charter School 67, Church Farm School 64

Conestoga Christian 65, West Shore 52

Connellsville 65, Albert Gallatin 44

Cornell 71, Neighborhood Academy 33

Crestwood 82, Dallas 54

Deer Lakes 59, Freeport 46

Elizabeth Forward 65, Clairton 63

Fairview 65, Conneaut, Ohio 37

Fox Chapel 82, Plum 36

Geibel Catholic 73, Frazier 63

Greensburg Salem 50, Indiana 49

Haverford 36, Garnet Valley 30

Holy Ghost Prep 71, Faith Christian Academy 42

Huntingdon 56, Penns Valley 35

Johnstown Christian 62, Blair County Christian School 60

Knoch 65, Armstrong 49

Life Center Academy, N.J. 84, Solebury 80

Lower Moreland 76, Calvary Christian 50

Mahanoy Area 76, Lourdes Regional 57

Marian Catholic 39, Pottsville Nativity 26

McKeesport 68, Bishop Walsh, Md. 50

Montoursville 60, Hughesville 33

New Castle 74, Sharpsville 56

New Hope-Solebury 59, Morrisville 37

Old Forge 63, Montrose 39

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 76, New Brighton 44

Penn-Trafford 74, Kiski Area 58

Penncrest 56, Lower Merion 48

Pennridge 52, Cheltenham 50

Peters Township 76, Central Valley 69

Phil-Montgomery Christian 66, Jenkintown 40

Pittsburgh North Catholic 68, Pine-Richland 67

Quaker Valley 99, Summit Academy 62

Ringgold 66, West Mifflin 52

Seneca Valley 67, Norwin 65

Seton-LaSalle 77, Serra Catholic 61

Shamokin 80, Milton 47

South Fayette 55, Bishop Canevin 43

Southern Columbia 50, Shikellamy 49

Sto-Rox 81, Carlynton 65

The Christian Academy 81, Plumstead Christian 35

Tyrone 67, St. Marys 57

Uniontown 65, Laurel Highlands 45

Warrior Run 70, Millville 40

Weatherly 72, MMI Prep 58

Western Beaver County 73, Freedom Area 63

Westmont Hilltop 82, Bishop Carroll 69

Wilkes-Barre Area 44, Pittston Area 39

Williamson 83, Northern Potter 61

Williamsport 73, Susquehanna Township 70

Woodland Hills 65, Greater Latrobe 63

BCIAA Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Governor Mifflin 89, Brandywine Heights 45

Reading 67, Muhlenberg 60

West Lawn Wilson 75, Antietam 35

EPC Tournament=

Semifinal=

Allentown Allen 66, Parkland 61, OT

Bethlehem Liberty 60, Allentown Central Catholic 53

Lancaster Lebanon League Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Cedar Crest 59, Cocalico 36

Lampeter-Strasburg 64, Elizabethtown 61

Lancaster Catholic 63, Lancaster McCaskey 57

Warwick 71, Columbia 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 43, Troy 26

Beaver Area 51, South Side 25

Bedford 70, Chestnut Ridge 63

Bellwood-Antis 79, Williamsburg 43

Bishop McCort 59, Bishop Guilfoyle 54

Blackhawk 85, Neshannock 48

Brownsville 50, California 47

Carbondale 47, Blue Ridge 21

Central Bucks West 38, Upper Dublin 33

Central Mountain 48, Bloomsburg 41

Collegium Charter School 63, Delco Christian 23

Connellsville 48, Albert Gallatin 33

Cristo Rey 51, Barrack Hebrew 43

Dunmore 52, Riverside 40

Elizabeth Forward 54, Canon-McMillan 50

Ellis School 53, Northgate 40

Erie McDowell 38, Erie 27

Everett 66, Forbes Road 12

Fairview 68, Titusville 35

Forest Hills 63, Cambria Heights 58

Freeport 57, Deer Lakes 38

Gateway 40, Greater Latrobe 33

Hampton 53, Butler 36

Holy Redeemer 70, Wyoming Seminary 17

Hopewell 56, Ellwood City 37

Iroquois 70, Eisenhower 43

Keystone Oaks 53, Carlynton 45

Lewisburg 37, Milton 36

Lincoln Leadership 45, Executive Charter 30

Lincoln Park Charter 63, Freedom Area 52

Mastery Charter North 62, Calvary Christian 49

Mercyhurst Prep 46, Girard 42

Mohawk 69, Central Valley 67

Monessen 51, Greensburg Central Catholic 41

Montgomery 42, Midd-West 33

Montrose 61, Elk Lake 46

Mountain View 43, Forest City 35

North Allegheny 43, Oakland Catholic 27

Northeast Bradford 54, Sayre Area 22

Northwest Area 41, Tunkhannock 32

Northwestern 64, North East 35

Old Forge 68, Lakeland 35

Penn-Trafford 45, North Hills 42

Peters Township 48, Seneca Valley 26

Pittsburgh North Catholic 59, Bethel Park 47

Plum 49, Burrell 34

Propel Andrew Street 58, Propel Braddock Hills 9

Quigley Catholic 44, Fort Cherry 27

Red Lion Christian 62, Blue Mountain Christian 32

Reynolds 51, Lakeview 43

Ridley 34, Haverford 23

Rochester 48, Mars 41

Scranton Holy Cross 47, Mid Valley 25

Scranton Prep 79, Valley View 42

Sewickley Academy Panthers 32, Avonworth 30

Shade 62, Johnstown Christian 19

Slippery Rock 60, Meadville 47

Southmoreland 66, South Park 25

Springfield Delco 40, Harriton 32

Steel Valley 57, Jeannette 38

Susquehanna 62, Lackawanna Trail 34

Towanda 63, Wyalusing 44

Trinity 78, Franklin Regional 36

Villa Maria 55, General McLane 16

Warren 44, Corry 16

Washington 54, Chartiers-Houston 37

West Mifflin 70, Sto-Rox 33

Western Wayne 36, Wallenpaupack 34

Williamsport 60, Jersey Shore 46

Windber 60, Blacklick Valley 45

Wyoming Area 55, MMI Prep 32

Philadelphia Public School Tournament=

Abraham Lincoln 37, Tacony Academy 34

Edison 71, Gratz 63

Franklin Towne Charter 62, Nueva Esperanza 26

Parkway Northwest 61, Mastery Charter North 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/