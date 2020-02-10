Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Manchester 80, Akr. Firestone 46

Andover Pymatuning Valley 47, Kinsman Badger 29

Anna 31, W. Liberty-Salem 29

Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Doylestown Chippewa 36

Ashland Mapleton 42, Elyria Open Door 21

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 97, Sycamore Mohawk 27

Bridgeport 52, Toronto 45

Bristol 47, Newbury 22

Can. South 41, Kent Roosevelt 31

Canfield 48, Louisville 34

Cardington-Lincoln 57, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50

Cle. John Marshall 48, Sheffield Brookside 32

Columbia Station Columbia 56, Garfield Hts. 43

Convoy Crestview 43, Haviland Wayne Trace 37

Cortland Maplewood 87, Ashtabula St. John 33

Day. Chaminade Julienne 49, Troy Christian 27

Delphos Jefferson 63, Ft. Jennings 48

Elmore Woodmore 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 41

Fremont Ross 56, Port Clinton 46

Garfield Hts. Trinity 75, Orwell Grand Valley 38

Garrettsville Garfield 60, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54

Greenville 69, Springfield 53

Harrod Allen E. 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 35

Lakeside Danbury 44, Tiffin Calvert 43

Lawrence Co., Ky. 75, New Boston Glenwood 63

Leavittsburg LaBrae 48, Niles McKinley 30

Leetonia 49, Lowellville 40

Lima Shawnee 64, Kenton 53

Lodi Cloverleaf 55, N. Royalton 31

Lorain 56, Oberlin Firelands 47

Massillon Perry 31, Canal Fulton Northwest 30

McDonald 50, Beloit W. Branch 43

Mentor 53, Medina 47

Mineral Ridge 53, Columbiana 52

Napoleon 60, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28

Notre Dame Academy 48, Tol. Rogers 28

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 58, Waterford 37

Poland Seminary 59, Warren Howland 28

Portsmouth Notre Dame 46, Franklin Furnace Green 29

Portsmouth W. 48, S. Webster 29

Richwood N. Union 43, St. Paris Graham 38

Russia 49, Houston 28

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 52, Austintown Fitch 46

Spencerville 51, Ada 22

Struthers 58, Berlin Center Western Reserve 42

Swanton 45, Tol. Christian 39

Tontogany Otsego 81, Fostoria 40

Trinity, W.Va. 68, Bellaire St. John 13

Uniontown Lake 44, Norton 36

Van Buren 59, Leipsic 49

Vienna Mathews 41, Southington Chalker 36

Vincent Warren 55, Chillicothe Unioto 38

Warren JFK 59, Heartland Christian 40

Wellington 47, Vermilion 0

Wheelersburg 56, Waverly 42

Willard 91, Ashland 47

Wilmington 52, Williamsburg 51

Wintersville Indian Creek 56, St. Clairsville 46

Zanesville Rosecrans 60, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division II=

Region 7=

Athens 54, Pomeroy Meigs 47

Gallipolis Gallia 34, Jackson 32

Division III=

Region 11=

Albany Alexander 55, Portsmouth 24

Seaman N. Adams 55, Lucasville Valley 24

Stewart Federal Hocking 52, Lynchburg-Clay 47

Division IV=

Region 15=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 54, Latham Western 23

Beaver Eastern 55, Mowrystown Whiteoak 27

Portsmouth Clay 55, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 52

Racine Southern 47, Portsmouth Sciotoville 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/