Man accused of shooting Cleveland officer pleads guilty

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guilty pleas were entered Monday by a man accused of shooting and injuring a Cleveland police officer with an assault-type rifle while the officer was responding to a call.

Authorities say defendant Jonathan Chambers shot a man in the neck while the man was sitting in a car in November 2018 and then shot 28-year-old police officer Shane McNea in both legs when McNea and another officer arrived to investigate.

Chambers, 31, entered pleas to attempted murder in Cuyahoga County court. Sentencing was set for April 8. Chambers’ attorney, Daniel Misiewicz, declined comment.

The first man was shot in the neck and survived, while McNea underwent emergency surgery at a hospital after the shooting, according to cleveland.com.

