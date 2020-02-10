John McIntire Library: A look at Adult Services, programs

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The John McIntire Library offers a wide range of materials and services to adults across the area.

Adult Services Manager for the Zanesville Branch Erin Barlow says the facility aims to offer a diverse list of programs.

“We have a lot more than just books but we have like DVDs, databases, we do a lot of instruction. Just different classes — like we have small business class we’re starting a series for that. And we’re trying to get a lot of diverse programming.”

Barlow says some of these classes and programs are oftentimes expensive but for library card holders they’re free.

“They give people access to things that they may not be able to do otherwise. I mean, some people like with our small business classes, it’s free and it’s the basics of starting it up so a lot of people, you know, are gonna be like ‘I really want to do this but I don’t know where to begin.’ And, you know, classes can be expensive.”

She says in addition to programs — the facility has a genealogy library on the second floor.

For more information about the library, go to their website.