Edmonton hosts Chicago after Draisaitl’s 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (25-22-8, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (29-20-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts the Chicago Blackhawks after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers’ 3-2 victory over the Predators.

The Oilers are 15-14-4 in Western Conference games. Edmonton is fifth in the league shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.9 shots per game.

The Blackhawks are 14-14-6 against conference opponents. Chicago has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 83% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 14, Chicago won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 54 assists and has recorded 85 points this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has totaled five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 25 goals and has 67 points. Jonathan Toews has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, four penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: James Neal: day to day (foot).

Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist: day to day (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.