Columbus star defenseman Seth Jones out with ankle injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets star defenseman Seth Jones has been sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury.

The team said Monday that Jones was injured in Saturday night’s game loss to Colorado. The announcement came hours before the Blue Jackets face the surging Tampa Bay Lightning.

The three-time All-Star has six goals and 24 assists this season while leading the club in ice time.

Gabriel Carlsson was recalled from Cleveland (AHL) to take Jones’ place.

The Blue Jackets also announced that they brought up prospect Liam Foudy on emergency recall from the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights. The 20-year-old Foudy will play center to replace the injured Alexander Wennberg.

Columbus has been plagued by injuries this season but has still managed to play its way into contention in the tough Metropolitan Division.

