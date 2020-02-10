Chamber of Commerce announces Spring Break meeting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It may still be Winter but the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce has their eyes on Spring Break.

The annual member meeting is nicknamed after the vacation time and is scheduled for March. President of the Chamber Dana Matz says it recognizes accomplishments of the members.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday, March 13 at Ohio University Zanesville Branch gymnasium.

“Whether it’s fixed assets, buying equipment, maybe they added onto their building or maybe they did a big push and added more employees — so that’s always recognized. We recognize other accomplishments that go on in the chamber member community. Talk about our tourism side of it, talk about what all happened good in the business world in Zanesville-Muskingum County.”

Matz says area businesses have seen the benefit of a strong national economy within the past year.

“A strong national economy has trickled down to our local community. We’ve seen a lot of investment from the businesses in town. We see this is a vibrant work situation [with] record low unemployment. So from an industrial, retail, medical — across the board we’ve seen businesses just hold strong.”

This year’s keynote speaker is Josh Lozoff. He is a magician and former actor. Matz says his speech will focus on the “Magic of communication.”