Associated Press Boys state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Moeller (11) 21-1 137 2, Lakewood St. Edward (3) 17-1 127 3, Gahanna Lincoln 20-1 108 4, Cols. South 20-1 105 5, Hilliard Bradley 18-2 81 6, Cin. La Salle 19-2 66 7, Youngs. Boardman (1) 17-1 62 8, Green 16-2 46 9, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 18-2 28 10, Can. McKinley 15-3 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II 1, Akr. SVSM (3) 15-4 122 (tie) Lima Shawnee (5) 19-0 122 3, Trotwood-Madison (5) 18-2 115 4, Cin. Wyoming 20-0 94 5, Tol. Rogers 17-2 88 6, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 14-3 74 7, Heath 21-0 62 8, Lancaster Fairfield Union 18-2 38 9, Jackson 18-2 28 10, Thornville Sheridan 18-3 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Plain City Jonathan Alder 15. Chillicothe Unioto 15.

DIVISION III 1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (7) 18-3 118 2, Versailles (4) 19-1 117 3, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 18-1 102 4, Cin. Deer Park 17-1 95 5, Richwood N. Union (2) 18-0 74 6, Willard 17-2 60 7, Sardinia Eastern 18-1 51 8, Proctorville Fairland 18-2 42 9, Atwater Waterloo (2) 18-1 35 10, Chillicothe Zane Trace 17-3 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mantua Crestwood 22. Metamora Evergreen 19. Oak Hill 15. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13.

DIVISION IV 1, Columbus Grove (12) 19-0 145 2, New Boston Glenwood (2) 19-1 103 3, Antwerp 18-0 102 4, Zanesville Rosecrans 17-1 98 5, Peebles 18-2 66 6, Lucas 16-1 62 7, Richmond Hts. (1) 16-4 53 8, Berlin Hiland 15-4 46 9, Tol. Christian 17-2 40 10, Glouster Trimble 15-3 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 13.