Associated Press Boys state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Moeller (11)
|21-1
|137
|2, Lakewood St. Edward (3)
|17-1
|127
|3, Gahanna Lincoln
|20-1
|108
|4, Cols. South
|20-1
|105
|5, Hilliard Bradley
|18-2
|81
|6, Cin. La Salle
|19-2
|66
|7, Youngs. Boardman (1)
|17-1
|62
|8, Green
|16-2
|46
|9, Liberty Twp. Lakota E.
|18-2
|28
|10, Can. McKinley
|15-3
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|DIVISION II
|1, Akr. SVSM (3)
|15-4
|122
|(tie) Lima Shawnee (5)
|19-0
|122
|3, Trotwood-Madison (5)
|18-2
|115
|4, Cin. Wyoming
|20-0
|94
|5, Tol. Rogers
|17-2
|88
|6, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2)
|14-3
|74
|7, Heath
|21-0
|62
|8, Lancaster Fairfield Union
|18-2
|38
|9, Jackson
|18-2
|28
|10, Thornville Sheridan
|18-3
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Plain City Jonathan Alder 15. Chillicothe Unioto 15.
|DIVISION III
|1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (7)
|18-3
|118
|2, Versailles (4)
|19-1
|117
|3, Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
|18-1
|102
|4, Cin. Deer Park
|17-1
|95
|5, Richwood N. Union (2)
|18-0
|74
|6, Willard
|17-2
|60
|7, Sardinia Eastern
|18-1
|51
|8, Proctorville Fairland
|18-2
|42
|9, Atwater Waterloo (2)
|18-1
|35
|10, Chillicothe Zane Trace
|17-3
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mantua Crestwood 22. Metamora Evergreen 19. Oak Hill 15. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Columbus Grove (12)
|19-0
|145
|2, New Boston Glenwood (2)
|19-1
|103
|3, Antwerp
|18-0
|102
|4, Zanesville Rosecrans
|17-1
|98
|5, Peebles
|18-2
|66
|6, Lucas
|16-1
|62
|7, Richmond Hts. (1)
|16-4
|53
|8, Berlin Hiland
|15-4
|46
|9, Tol. Christian
|17-2
|40
|10, Glouster Trimble
|15-3
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 13.
