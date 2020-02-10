Alumni group donates for 26th year to Zanesville organization

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local organization that serves community members in need received a helping hand Monday.

The President of the Good Samaritan Nursing Alumni Association Carol Kohler presented Eastside Community Ministry with a check for just over one thousand dollars from money raised during their annual blanket drive.

“Every year for the last 26 years we’ve had a blanket drive the whole month of December. We solicit from all of our graduates out of state and they send us money and this is the end of it. We gave 170 blankets this year and we presented Eastside with a check for $1,125. And over the past 26 years, we’ve given over $30,000 and 7,000 blankets.”

Executive director for the ministry Jamie Trout says this helps them donate to families in the area all-year-round.

“The money will go into an account for our emergency relief services to help people with heating bills. We’ve had — just through this project — 170 blankets donated this past year and we’ve given out all of those probably except for 10. For example, last week we were able to help a family that was victim to a fire. We also helped a mother who’s starting over with her five children. So it really just blesses a lot of different people.”

For more information giving back to Eastside, go to their Facebook page.