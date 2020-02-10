Updated on Sunday, 9 February 2020 at 5:31 PM EST:

MONDAY: Rain during the early morning, and then occasional rain showers likely during the late morning, and then scattered rain showers possible during the early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 49° during the morning, dropping to 43° during the afternoon. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

MONDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers, possibly mixing with snow, possible during the early evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 29°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming north at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

TUESDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then mostly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 47°. North winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 25°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 43°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows around 30°.

THURSDAY: Snow showers possible. Highs around 44°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 16°.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 30°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 16°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 44°.

DISCUSSION:

TONIGHT: A low pressure system will move up from Chicago, IL into central Michigan during the overnight hours. This will lift a warm front across Ohio, causing our low temperatures to occur during the evening, around 36°, and then rising up to around 45° towards sunrise. Scattered snow showers will be possible in our area this evening, especially north of I-70 and east of I-77, but once the warm front pushes through, the snow will turn over to rain and we will be seeing rain across our entire region during the overnight hours. The rain will be courtesy of our low pressure, which will drag a cold front through the Midwest during the late night hours. By the late night hours, closer towards sunrise, the cold front will likely be positioned right along I-71. Some places could see new snow fall accumulations of less than a half inch, but the rain overnight tonight will easily melt that all away.

The cold front will likely push through sometime early on Monday Morning, and in doing so it will take the majority of the rain showers along with it. However, this cold front will not be the fastest moving during the day on Monday and into Monday Night. The cold front will try to move southeastwards, but a few areas of low pressure will develop along it, and this will slow it down, perhaps almost making it stationary, before it resumes it’s southeastwards movement late Monday Night/early Tuesday Morning.

Even though the cold front will push through the area, lingering rain showers will be likely on the backside of the cold front. I expect that, with the forward speed of the cold front slowed way down by the late afternoon hours, that a few isolated rain showers will still be possible in our area. Given that temperatures will be dropping during the afternoon, the rain may switch over to snow around sunset. However, this would leave us with isolated snow showers possible in our area during the early evening. I expect that the cold front will move just southeast enough on Monday Evening that it will likely take the majority of the remaining isolated precipitation with it. However, a stray snow shower will still be possible southeast of Zanesville into the very early morning hours on Tuesday.

An area of high pressure – albeit, not very strong, with a maximum pressure of around 1024-1028 mb – will move into Chicago, IL by late Monday Afternoon. This high pressure will then move into northern Ohio and Indiana and begin to weaken. Nonetheless, it will leave behind a ridge of high pressure over our region on Tuesday, which may allow us to see a few breaks the clouds. Within this ridge, another area of high pressure will develop down around southwest Kansas and then begin to move towards our region on Tuesday Night. Because of this, I went ahead and put Tuesday Afternoon as “partly cloudy”, but I increased the cloud coverage into Tuesday Night. Although the high pressure from Oklahoma will be nearing our area on Tuesday Night, I expect that it will introduce some high level clouds into our area from our next low pressure system.

I am expecting that cloud heights will gradually get lower and lower on Wednesday Morning as an area of low pressure develops down in eastern Texas, and a second low pressure moves down from the Canadian Prairies and into the upper Plains/Minnesota. With the high pressure from Oklahoma likely to be off to our east by early Wednesday Morning, warmer and moisture air will get pulled into our region. The result will likely be that these two low pressure will move closer to each other as they advance towards Ohio. The “Texas” low will bring the moisture and warmer air, whilst the “Minnesota” low will bring the cooler air. However, there is some uncertainty as to how far south the “Minnesota” low pressure will make it into the Great Lakes as their are some indications that it will be absorbed by the “Texas” low pressure. In any case, scattered rain showers appear to arrive possibly as early as the afternoon hours on Wednesday. With the gradual lowering of the cloud base I slightly lowered my high temperature for Wednesday down to 43°.

Rain will be with us for much of the overnight hours on Wednesday Night as the “Texas” low moves through. Cooler air will arrive on the backside of the low pressure and this will likely switch the rain showers out for snow showers as we head into early Thursday Morning. However, I am uncertain as to whether or not there will be enough moisture around to give us any snow accumulations. For now, it appears that by this point the snow showers will be scattered in nature, which would likely result in us not seeing much snow accumulations.

A strong area of high pressure, possibly around 1040 mb, will move into Illinois by late Thursday Night. This is going to cool our temperatures down even further. There are signs that northwest Ohio may very well get to below 0°, but unfortunately because of the lack of snow in our area, it does not appear that we will see those numbers. For now, I am going with 16° as our overnight low temperature both Thursday Night and Friday Night. Cloud cover will still be with us on Thursday Night, but if it appears to move out early enough, I may end up dropping the low temperature down even further.

The strong high pressure slides east of us by early Saturday Morning, and this will once again bring some milder temperatures back into the region and allow for possibly our next system to begin to develop.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

