Winnipeg hosts Chicago after Laine’s 3-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (25-21-8, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-23-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts the Chicago Blackhawks after Patrik Laine scored three goals in the Jets’ 5-2 victory against the Senators.

The Jets are 9-6-4 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg has converted on 19.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 33 power-play goals.

The Blackhawks are 6-7-3 against the rest of their division. Chicago has converted on 15.2% of power-play opportunities, recording 25 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 19, Chicago won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 26 goals and has collected 56 points. Laine has totaled eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 41 total assists and has recorded 66 points. Dominik Kubalik has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist: day to day (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.