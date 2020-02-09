Police: 3 killed, at least two injured in shooting in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A shooting early Sunday near a club in Ohio left three men dead and at least two other people injured, police said.

Officers were called to multiple reports of gunfire on the north side of Youngstown shortly before 4 a.m., police said. The shooting occurred in the area of a private club in the northeast Ohio city, a dispatcher said. Two injured people were taken to a hospital, police said in a release. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Police said investigators were working to determine what led to the shooting. Investigators weren’t sure whether there were multiple shooters, according to police. At least one of the men who was killed was found dead in a car, authorities said.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses throughout the early morning hours. The scene was chaotic with people upset and witnesses trying to leave the scene as police attempted to interview them, police Lt. Brian Welsh told WKBN-TV in Youngstown.

The area being investigated as part of the crime scene was a large one, encompassing the parking lot outside the club and the inside of the club, Welsh said.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office also was involved in the investigation. The names of the three men who died were being withheld until relatives could be notified.