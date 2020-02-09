Montpellier beats struggling Saint-Etienne to move into 5th

PARIS (AP) — Andy Delort’s first-half goal helped 10-man Montpellier beat struggling Saint-Etienne 1-0 on Sunday and move up to fifth place in the French league.

Delort met Junior Sambia’s first-time cross whipped in from the right with a thumping header which flew past goalkeeper Stéphane Ruffier in the 25th minute.

But after Sambia’s sending off in the 42nd, Montpellier was on the back foot for much of the game.

Saint-Etienne’s 12th defeat of the season leaves it sliding toward the relegation zone in 15th place.

Later Sunday, Strasbourg faced Reims and league leader Paris Saint-Germain hosted Lyon.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports