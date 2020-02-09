Lazio wins 1-0 at Parma to go 1 point behind leader Juventus

MILAN (AP) — Lazio won 1-0 at Parma in Serie A on Sunday to set a club record and go one point behind leader Juventus.

It is the first time in Lazio’s history that it has gone 18 rounds unbeaten. Inter Milan was playing AC Milan in the city derby later. A win for Inter would see it move above Lazio and level with Juventus after the eight-time champion fell to a shock defeat at Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Lazio scored the only goal of the game four minutes before halftime. Luis Alberto floated in a cross from the right and it was nodded on for Felipe Caicedo to tap in from close range.

OTHER MATCHES

Napoli remained 11th after losing 3-2 at home to relegation-threatened Lecce.

Lecce is 17th, three points above the drop zone after 18th-place Genoa beat Cagliari 1-0.

Brescia drew 1-1 with Udinese and bottom club Spal lost 2-1 at home to Sassuolo.

