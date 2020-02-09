How HS ranked Teams Fared

|Division 4
|1. Ft. Loramie (19-0) did not play.
|2. Tol. Christian (17-1) lost to Pemberville Eastwood 61-48.
|3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (21-1) beat Johnstown-Monroe 52-27, beat Millersport 54-18.
|4. Portsmouth Notre Dame (19-2) beat Minford 68-49.
|5. Minster (16-5) beat New Knoxville 33-25, lost to Dayton Carroll 67-65.
|6. New Madison Tri-Village (21-1) beat Clayton Northmont 57-49, beat Arcanum 68-54, beat Fort Recovery 51-43.
|7. Cortland Maplewood (17-1) lost to Bristol 40-37.
|8. Maria Stein Marion Local (17-3) beat New Bremen 55-43.
|9. Cin. Country Day (19-2) beat North College Hill 63-30.
|10. Peebles (18-3) beat Whiteoak 82-20, lost to North Adams 49-40.
|Division 3
|1. Berlin Hiland (21-1) beat Tuscarawas Valley 81-23, beat Ridgewood 96-6.
|2. Cols. Africentric (18-4) beat Northland 63-22.
|3. Castalia Margaretta (18-1) beat Perrysburg 67-66.
|4. Sardinia Eastern (21-1) lost to North Adams 39-31, beat Cincinatti Hills Christian 63-38.
|5. Elyria Cath. (20-1) beat Parma 77-33, beat Rocky River 55-28.
|6. Cardington-Lincoln (18-1) beat Mt. Gilead 52-40, beat Elgin 81-34.
|7. Ottawa-Glandorf (19-1) beat Defiance 42-25.
|8. Ironton (18-3) beat Ashland Blazer 49-37.
|9. Wheelersburg (19-2) beat Beaver Eastern 63-31, beat Wellston 85-17.
|10. Findlay Liberty-Benton (15-3) beat Bluffton 50-30.
|Division 2
|1. Circleville (22-0) did not play.
|2. Napoleon (19-0) did not play.
|3. Bellevue (21-0) beat Norwalk 86-45, beat Start 56-47.
|4. Vincent Warren (20-1) beat Lancaster Fairfield Union 50-32.
|5. Thornville Sheridan (20-2) beat John Glenn 51-24, beat Muskingum 52-36.
|6. Shaker Hts. Laurel (18-3) beat St. Joseph 63-47, beat Gilmour 91-37.
|7. Beloit W. Branch (18-2) beat Austintown Fitch 57-29, beat Salem 50-42.
|8. Plain City Jonathan Alder (18-3) beat Springfield Shawnee 68-26.
|9. Dresden Tri-Valley (19-3) beat Zanesville Maysville 54-45, beat Columbus Hartley 57-33, beat Crooksville 91-15.
|10. Tol. Rogers (13-5) beat Toledo Scott 65-30, lost to Willard 48-41.
|Division 1
|1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (21-0) did not report.
|2. Newark (20-2) beat Pickerington Central 66-48, beat Olentangy Liberty 61-19.
|3. Massillon Jackson (19-2) beat East Canton 67-32, beat Uniontown Green 56-35, lost to Stow-Munroe Falls 65-43 .
|4. Dublin Coffman (20-2) beat Central Crossing 59-27, beat Westerville North 68-53.
|5. Kettering Fairmont (20-2) beat Miamisburg 50-30, beat Centerville 43-41.
|6. Huber Hts. Wayne (20-2) beat Springboro 53-43, beat Springfield 96-43.
|7. Tol. Notre Dame (17-3) beat Findlay 53-38, beat Toledo Central Catholic 59-49.
|8. Cols. Watterson (19-2) beat beat St. Francis DeSales 44-35, beat Columbus Ready 59-24.
|9. Westerville S. (17-4) beat Upper Arlington 72-29, lost to Westerville North 45-43
|10. Pickerington Cent. (17-5) lost to Newark 66-48, beat Lancaster 73-31, beat New Albany 59-48, beat Grove City 62-40.
