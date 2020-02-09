Zanesville Community Theatre, library team up for children’s event Sunday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – “The Dearly Beloved,” took center stage at the Zanesville Community Theater Sunday.

Co Director of the show Valga Hagam says the show is about a pet funeral service.

“It is about an enterprising young man who has come up with an idea of a pet funeral service and he has hired some of the neighborhood kids and they’re putting on funerals for other neighborhood kids for all of their pets.”

The play is based on the book of the same title. The show Sunday was part of a program hosted by the theatre and the John McIntire Library called “Page to Stage.” Co Director Angel Palmer says children had the opportunity to read the book and then go to the show where actors from the play held a question and answer after the curtains closed.

“We call it Page to Stage. So the library has a group of children who actually read the story and this play is based on a book called “The Beloved Dearly,” so they’ve done the book study. So they will come, they’ve watched the show and then afterwards we’ll have our actors sit in chairs up here and the children from the theatre will be able to ask them questions about the similarities and the differences.”

Palmer says they allow the child actors to put their own spin on the characters.

“When we’re trying to put a show like this on, we allow the children the opportunity to discover who their characters are and so if this were you, what do you think? How would you react? Kind of do some character development.”

The play will be put on again on February 15th and 16th. For more information, go to the theatre’s website.

WHIZ Chief Meteorologist was a producer for the show.