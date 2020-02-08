Yule leads World Cup slalom after 1st run, Kristoffersen out

CHAMONIX, France (AP) — Daniel Yule posted the fastest time in the opening run of a men’s World Cup slalom on Saturday, while the top-ranked Henrik Kristoffersen failed to finish.

Yule led Clement Noel of France by 0.24 seconds and Italian veteran Stefano Gross by 0.47 as the Swiss skier positioned himself for a fourth slalom win in a month.

A victory would make Yule the first Swiss skier to win four races in a single World Cup season since both Didier Cuche and Beat Feuz achieved the feat eight years ago.

Yule won three of the last five slaloms and will take the lead in the discipline standings if he finishes third or better.

The current leader in the standings, Kristoffersen, was a few tenths off the lead when he straddled a gate toward the end of his run.

It was the first time since a night race in Schladming in January 2019 that the Norwegian failed to finish a slalom.

The mishap could also cost Kristoffersen the lead in the overall standings, as he currently sits 55 points ahead of Alexis Pinturault.

Fourth after the opening run, the Frenchman would need to improve at least one spot to overtake Kristoffersen.

Saturday’s race was the first World Cup slalom in the French resort in 15 years.

