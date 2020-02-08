Washington looks to end streak vs Washington St.

Washington (12-11, 2-8) vs. Washington State (13-10, 4-6)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State looks to extend Washington’s conference losing streak to six games. Washington’s last Pac-12 win came against the Oregon State Beavers 64-56 on Jan. 16. Washington State lost 66-49 to Arizona in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Washington has relied heavily on its freshmen. Isaiah Stewart, Nahziah Carter, Jaden McDaniels and Hameir Wright have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Huskies points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Isaac Bonton has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 32 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Washington State is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 13-5 when it scores at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cougars are 6-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 7-10 when they fall shy of that mark. The Huskies are 5-0 when turning the ball over 12 times or fewer and 7-11 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Washington defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.7 percent, the 12th-best mark in the country. Washington State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.1 percent from the field through 23 games (ranked 286th).

