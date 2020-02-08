South Dakota St wins 4th straight, tips Nebraska Omaha 81-64

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 24 points as South Dakota State defeated Nebraska Omaha 81-64 on Saturday.

Alex Arians had 19 points for South Dakota State (18-8, 9-2 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight victory. Matt Dentlinger added 19 points and seven rebounds. David Wingett had 10 points and eight rebounds.

South Dakota State passed for a season-high 22 assists.

KJ Robinson had 20 points for the Mavericks (12-13, 5-5). Marlon Ruffin added 14 points. Matt Pile had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Jackrabbits evened the season series against the Mavericks with the win. Nebraska Omaha defeated South Dakota State 81-78 on Dec. 29. South Dakota State takes on Denver at home on Friday. Nebraska Omaha plays Oral Roberts on the road on Wednesday.

