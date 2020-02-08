Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. East 84, Barberton 73

Anna 76, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 54

Antwerp 65, Edon 38

Arcadia 59, Lakeside Danbury 56

Archbold 48, Napoleon 33

Ashland Crestview 52, Mansfield Christian 38

Ashtabula Lakeside 69, Ashtabula Edgewood 68

Avon Lake 63, Bay Village Bay 46

Barnesville 78, Martins Ferry 66

Batavia Clermont NE 85, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 59

Beverly Ft. Frye 57, Zanesville W. Muskingum 45

Bloom-Carroll 51, Ashville Teays Valley 46

Bluffton 38, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 33

Botkins 69, Waynesfield-Goshen 41

Can. Cent. Cath. 59, Zanesville 38

Can. Glenoak 75, Cambridge 43

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 88, Sugar Grove Berne Union 54

Carey 55, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40

Carlisle 59, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 52

Chardon 75, Kirtland 72

Cin. Elder 52, Cooper, Ky. 32

Cin. La Salle 44, Cin. McNicholas 40

Cin. Moeller 62, Cin. Turpin 41

Cin. St. Xavier 61, Middletown Fenwick 35

Cin. Wyoming 57, Monroe 32

Circleville Logan Elm 55, Amanda-Clearcreek 47

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 62, Ironton St. Joseph 56

Coldwater 59, Van Wert Lincolnview 52

Collins Western Reserve 58, Sandusky Perkins 42

Cols. Eastmoor 51, Day. Stivers 50

Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Cols. Bexley 34

Cols. St. Charles 71, Cols. Centennial 61

Columbus Grove 42, Jackson Center 40, OT

Day. Belmont 60, Cin. Summit Country Day 40

DeGraff Riverside 64, Spring. NE 55

Defiance 51, Tol. Whitmer 42

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Cols. Horizon Science 35

Findlay 70, Elida 62

Findlay Liberty-Benton 48, Tol. Ottawa Hills 39

Frankfort Adena 79, Leesburg Fairfield 67

Fremont St. Joseph 68, Dola Hardin Northern 45

Ft. Loramie 60, Lima Perry 42

Georgetown 63, Lynchburg-Clay 58

Glouster Trimble 53, Albany Alexander 42

Granville Christian 55, Shekinah Christian 50

Greenwich S. Cent. 75, Milan Edison 33

Hamilton Badin 53, Hamilton Ross 37

Hartley 54, Cols. Linden-McKinley 53

Haviland Wayne Trace 47, Convoy Crestview 32

Heath 65, Johnstown Northridge 43

Hicksville 48, Pettisville 37

Hilliard Bradley 68, Hilliard Davidson 29

Hillsboro 71, Greenfield McClain 38

Holgate 44, Hamler Patrick Henry 35

Huron 53, Clyde 50

Jeromesville Hillsdale 57, Plymouth 54

Kalida 60, Defiance Ayersville 28

Lancaster Fairfield Union 47, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37

Lebanon 48, Kings Mills Kings 46

Leipsic 81, Vanlue 43

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 59, Urbana 50

Lima Bath 46, New Knoxville 25

Lima Shawnee 73, Ft. Recovery 43

Lima Sr. 82, Mansfield Sr. 54

Lisbon Beaver 91, E. Palestine 51

Logan 58, Athens 54

Louisville Aquinas 57, Mansfield St. Peter’s 48

Lucas 53, Creston Norwayne 51

Magnolia Sandy Valley 44, Carrollton 26

Maria Stein Marion Local 54, Spencerville 51, 2OT

Marion Catholic 62, Madison East, Wis. 50

Marion Pleasant 66, Galion 52

Marysville 57, Mt. Vernon 45

Massillon 69, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 55, Cory-Rawson 34

Metamora Evergreen 66, Gorham Fayette 40

Mogadore 85, Streetsboro 76, 2OT

N. Baltimore 58, Continental 46

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 57, Morral Ridgedale 34

New Boston Glenwood 73, Latham Western 59

New Bremen 65, Ft. Jennings 45

New Carlisle Tecumseh 86, New Madison Tri-Village 85

New Hope Christian 60, Beaver Eastern 59

New London 46, Sullivan Black River 34

Newark 66, Pickerington Cent. 54

Newark Licking Valley 73, Hebron Lakewood 61

Newton Local 67, Bradford 44

Norwalk 57, Lexington 56, OT

Oak Harbor 48, Bellevue 20

Oberlin 73, Cle. Lincoln W. 48

Ontario 62, Marion Harding 44

Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Bryan 43

Paulding 56, Liberty Center 42

Peebles 83, Manchester 31

Penn Hills, Pa. 62, SPIRE 57

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 41, Seaman N. Adams 40

Sandusky St. Mary 79, Norwalk St. Paul 70

Sheffield Brookside 73, Elyria Open Door 65

Shelby 76, Bellville Clear Fork 68

Sidney Fairlawn 58, Casstown Miami E. 51

Solon 48, Painesville Harvey 40

Spring Valley, W.Va. 64, S. Point 49

St. Marys Memorial 47, Minster 39

Sunbury Big Walnut 65, Caledonia River Valley 46

Sycamore Mohawk 72, Attica Seneca E. 54

Thornville Sheridan 60, Lancaster 57

Tiffin Columbian 69, Port Clinton 48

Tol. Christian 68, Stryker 50

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 63, Montpelier 40

Tol. Rogers 62, Rossford 46

Troy 49, Celina 36

Union City Mississinawa Valley 62, Houston 42

Upper Sandusky 113, Bucyrus 41

Van Buren 49, Miller City 46

Van Wert 66, St. Henry 49

Vincent Warren 64, Parkersburg Catholic, W.Va. 62

W. Unity Hilltop 54, Sherwood Fairview 50

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 57, Washington C.H. 26

Waterford 69, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 44

Waynesville 57, Germantown Valley View 48

Wellston 63, Corning Miller 49

Wheelersburg 94, McDermott Scioto NW 28

Whitehall-Yearling 71, Gahanna Cols. Academy 57

Willard 89, West Salem Northwestern 70

Wooster 52, Orrville 36

Worthington Christian 44, Delaware Buckeye Valley 41, OT

Zanesville Rosecrans 81, Millersport 38

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 95, Bowerston Conotton Valley 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/