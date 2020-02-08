Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 54, Elk Grove 44

Bartonville (Limestone) 70, East Peoria 68

Belleville West 71, Springfield Southeast 65, OT

Breese Mater Dei 53, Miller Career, Mo. 41

Brookfield Central, Wis. 70, Deerfield 51

Brussels 67, Edinburg (Coop) BK 45

Canton 37, Pekin 14

Carbondale 41, Chester 28

Chatham Glenwood 47, Champaign Central 42

Chicago (Clark) 58, Rich East 54

Cristo Rey 42, St. Benedict 33

Crystal Lake South 51, Grant 44

East Moline United 55, Dixon 25

Eisenhower 55, Mt. Zion 50

Evanston Township 70, Hamilton 68, 3OT

Evanston Township 70, Hamilton, Wis. 68

Fairfield 44, Nashville 42

Flora 61, Wayne City 56, OT

Galesburg 77, Rock Falls 45

Geneva 67, Hampshire 55

Glenbrook South 65, Hinsdale Central 45

Gurnee Warren 58, Waukegan 49

Hamilton County 59, Gallatin County 40

Hardin County 60, Johnston City 44

Harrisburg 60, Greenville 41

Heyworth 66, Argenta-Oreana 43

Hinsdale South 78, Kaneland 48

Kewanee 80, Monmouth-Roseville 63

La Crosse Central, Wis. 74, DeKalb 41

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 71, Lake Forest Academy 54

Latin 64, Westmont 51

Lincoln 59, Quincy 28

Lincoln Way Central 49, Glenbrook North 38

Lisle (Benet Academy) 51, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 39

Maine South 66, Collins Academy 61

Maine West 66, Collins Academy 61

Marion 66, Mt. Carmel 49

Massac County 59, Carterville 52

McGivney Catholic High School 74, Lebanon 39

Metamora 68, Dunlap 56

Mundelein 56, Lake Forest 48, OT

Naperville Neuqua Valley 61, Plainfield Central 50

New Trier 62, Brookfield Academy, Wis. 55

Normal Community 71, Moline 46

Normal West 56, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 52

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 49, West Prairie 46

Oak Park River Forest 84, Chicago (Christ the King) 47

Orr 65, St. Rita 47

Palatine 56, Grayslake Central 46

Paris 72, Chrisman 56

Peoria Notre Dame 45, St. Charles North 22

Pinckneyville 77, DuQuoin 35

Plainfield South 68, Joliet Catholic 49

Plano 66, Mendota 27

Pope County 61, Vienna 40

Princeton 63, Byron 51

Proviso East 79, Proviso West 76

Quincy Notre Dame 65, Hersey 48

Raby 66, Chicago Mt. Carmel 62

Raymond Lincolnwood 51, Sangamon Valley 32

Riverside-Brookfield 62, Nazareth 43

Roanoke-Benson 62, Ottawa Marquette 39

Rockford Christian Life 53, Hinckley-Big Rock 41

Rockford East 65, Freeport 56

Rockridge 68, Sterling 63

Schaumburg 68, Von Steuben 43

St. Charles East 78, Foreman 44

St. Viator 60, Algonquin (Jacobs) 56

Sun Prairie, Wis. 77, Antioch 44

Sycamore 58, Woodstock North 35

Taylorville 53, Pana 50

Teutopolis 56, Robinson 36

The Prairie School, Wis. 79, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 55

Triad 72, Columbia 60

Washington 45, Morton 38

West Frankfort 34, Norris City (NCOE) 31

Wheaton North 62, Glenbard West 42

Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Wis. 74, Steinmetz 53

Zion Benton 66, Lake Zurich 45

Aquin Shootout=

Forreston 56, Galena 54

Fulton 58, Warren 54

Scales Mound 68, Freeport (Aquin) 64

Sterling Newman 59, Rockford Christian 46

West Carroll 47, Pearl City 38

Cerro Gordo High School Tournament=

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 69, Urbana University 54

East St. Louis 68, Urbana 61

CIC Conference Tournament=

Sullivan 35, Clinton 34

Warrensburg-Latham 47, Shelbyville 42

East Aurora Shootout=

Aurora Christian 77, Lincoln Park 57

Bolingbrook 68, Aurora (West Aurora) 56

Lake Park 61, Aurora (East) 32

Oswego East 40, York 38

Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Princeville 47, Monmouth United 34

Ninth=

Biggsville West Central 69, Stark County 40

Seventh=

Oneida (ROWVA) 61, Galva 59

Third=

Annawan 67, Wethersfield 58

O’Fallon Shootout=

Curie 58, Mehlville, Mo. 54

O’Fallon 50, Chaminade, Mo. 49, OT

Whitney Young 77, Marion, Ark. 74

Quincy Notre Dame Tournament=

Alton Marquette 63, Warsaw West Hancock 56

Bowling Green, Mo. 58, Mendon Unity 41

Marissa/Coulterville 53, Barry (Western) 45

Palmyra, Mo. 44, Pittsfield 42

Winchester (West Central) 58, Quincy Notre Dame 52

Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Cissna Park 44

Consolation=

Dwight 45, Watseka (coop) 40

Third=

Gilman Iroquois West 67, Momence 45

Unity Shootout=

Bloomington Central Catholic 65, Petersburg PORTA 31

Champaign St. Thomas More 75, New Berlin 70

Fairbury Prairie Central 63, Riverton 62

Illini Central 51, Tolono Unity 50

Monticello 59, North-Mac 57

Pleasant Plains 57, Illinois Valley Central 55

Pontiac 68, Athens 57

Rantoul 47, Maroa-Forsyth 42

St. Joseph-Ogden 71, Auburn 47

Williamsville 45, Stanford Olympia 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrington 57, Deerfield 42

Batavia 54, St. Charles East 46

Burlington Central 50, McHenry 43

Carterville 58, Massac County 54

Centralia 67, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 21

Champaign Centennial 56, Peoria Manual 27

Chester 58, Vienna 28

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 65, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 25

Chicago Resurrection 53, Wheeling 51

Concord (Triopia) 53, Carrollton 52

Cristo Rey 42, Juarez 33

Crystal Lake South 33, Crystal Lake Central 32

Decatur MacArthur 65, Springfield Southeast 32

Dundee-Crown 44, Algonquin (Jacobs) 21

East Moline United 48, Rock Island Alleman 35

Eldorado 67, Mt. Carmel 52

Elgin 41, Aurora Math-Science 19

Forreston 51, Pearl City 37

Geneseo 62, Moline 56

Geneva 43, Wheaton North 30

Glenbrook South 46, Lincoln Park 31

Grayslake Central 53, Antioch 35

Grayslake North 44, North Chicago 41

Greenfield-Northwestern 45, Bunker Hill 22

Hampshire 39, Cary-Grove 25

Henry 37, Princeton 36

Hinckley-Big Rock 58, Rockford Christian Life 16

Huntley 38, Prairie Ridge 31

IC Catholic 45, Rosary 42

Johnsburg 53, Richmond-Burton 43

Joliet Central 60, Stagg 56

Kankakee Trinity Academy 39, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 32

Kenwood 68, Whitney Young 57

Lake Park 54, Wheaton Warrenville South 26

Lakes Community 51, Grant 41

Loyola 64, Walther Christian Academy 32

Maine West 59, Fremd 42

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 52, St. Viator 28

Marissa/Coulterville 37, McGivney Catholic High School 34

Marist 58, Providence 41

Monticello 59, North-Mac 57

Morris 35, Indian Creek 32

Mounds Meridian 31, Elverado 24

Mount Vernon 70, Taylorville 39

Naperville Central 50, Naperville Neuqua Valley 47

Naperville North 41, Metea Valley 28

Niles West 43, Schurz 22

Normal Community 53, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46

Normal West 65, Peoria Notre Dame 37

Northside Prep 39, Steinmetz 32

Oak Park River Forest 71, Chicago (Christ the King) 19

Ottawa 39, Serena 27

Palatine 35, Lake Zurich 28

Peoria (H.S.) 58, Danville 25

Prospect 50, Mundelein 23

Proviso East 66, Proviso West 35

Quincy 54, Rock Island 47

Regina 47, Niles North 23

Richwoods 59, Champaign Central 33

Roanoke-Benson 46, Incarnate Word Academy, Mo. 44

Rochester 63, Eisenhower 37

Simeon 58, Phillips 30

Springfield 61, Chatham Glenwood 53

Springfield Lanphier 67, Jacksonville 21

Springfield Lutheran 54, Metro-East Lutheran 32

St. Charles North 53, Glenbard North 23

St. Edward 51, Kankakee (McNamara) 40

St. Francis 53, Schaumburg 48

Sterling 65, Galesburg 43

Tolono Unity 62, Illinois Valley Central 47

Urbana 61, Bloomington 47

Waubonsie Valley 62, DeKalb 55

Wauconda 52, Round Lake 27

Quincy Notre Dame Tournament=

Freeburg 49, Palmyra, Mo. 32

Quincy Notre Dame 68, Winchester (West Central) 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/