Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 54, Elk Grove 44
Bartonville (Limestone) 70, East Peoria 68
Belleville West 71, Springfield Southeast 65, OT
Breese Mater Dei 53, Miller Career, Mo. 41
Brookfield Central, Wis. 70, Deerfield 51
Brussels 67, Edinburg (Coop) BK 45
Canton 37, Pekin 14
Carbondale 41, Chester 28
Chatham Glenwood 47, Champaign Central 42
Chicago (Clark) 58, Rich East 54
Cristo Rey 42, St. Benedict 33
Crystal Lake South 51, Grant 44
East Moline United 55, Dixon 25
Eisenhower 55, Mt. Zion 50
Evanston Township 70, Hamilton 68, 3OT
Evanston Township 70, Hamilton, Wis. 68
Fairfield 44, Nashville 42
Flora 61, Wayne City 56, OT
Galesburg 77, Rock Falls 45
Geneva 67, Hampshire 55
Glenbrook South 65, Hinsdale Central 45
Gurnee Warren 58, Waukegan 49
Hamilton County 59, Gallatin County 40
Hardin County 60, Johnston City 44
Harrisburg 60, Greenville 41
Heyworth 66, Argenta-Oreana 43
Hinsdale South 78, Kaneland 48
Kewanee 80, Monmouth-Roseville 63
La Crosse Central, Wis. 74, DeKalb 41
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 71, Lake Forest Academy 54
Latin 64, Westmont 51
Lincoln 59, Quincy 28
Lincoln Way Central 49, Glenbrook North 38
Lisle (Benet Academy) 51, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 39
Maine South 66, Collins Academy 61
Maine West 66, Collins Academy 61
Marion 66, Mt. Carmel 49
Massac County 59, Carterville 52
McGivney Catholic High School 74, Lebanon 39
Metamora 68, Dunlap 56
Mundelein 56, Lake Forest 48, OT
Naperville Neuqua Valley 61, Plainfield Central 50
New Trier 62, Brookfield Academy, Wis. 55
Normal Community 71, Moline 46
Normal West 56, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 52
North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 49, West Prairie 46
Oak Park River Forest 84, Chicago (Christ the King) 47
Orr 65, St. Rita 47
Palatine 56, Grayslake Central 46
Paris 72, Chrisman 56
Peoria Notre Dame 45, St. Charles North 22
Pinckneyville 77, DuQuoin 35
Plainfield South 68, Joliet Catholic 49
Plano 66, Mendota 27
Pope County 61, Vienna 40
Princeton 63, Byron 51
Proviso East 79, Proviso West 76
Quincy Notre Dame 65, Hersey 48
Raby 66, Chicago Mt. Carmel 62
Raymond Lincolnwood 51, Sangamon Valley 32
Riverside-Brookfield 62, Nazareth 43
Roanoke-Benson 62, Ottawa Marquette 39
Rockford Christian Life 53, Hinckley-Big Rock 41
Rockford East 65, Freeport 56
Rockridge 68, Sterling 63
Schaumburg 68, Von Steuben 43
St. Charles East 78, Foreman 44
St. Viator 60, Algonquin (Jacobs) 56
Sun Prairie, Wis. 77, Antioch 44
Sycamore 58, Woodstock North 35
Taylorville 53, Pana 50
Teutopolis 56, Robinson 36
The Prairie School, Wis. 79, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 55
Triad 72, Columbia 60
Washington 45, Morton 38
West Frankfort 34, Norris City (NCOE) 31
Wheaton North 62, Glenbard West 42
Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Wis. 74, Steinmetz 53
Zion Benton 66, Lake Zurich 45
Aquin Shootout=
Forreston 56, Galena 54
Fulton 58, Warren 54
Scales Mound 68, Freeport (Aquin) 64
Sterling Newman 59, Rockford Christian 46
West Carroll 47, Pearl City 38
Cerro Gordo High School Tournament=
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 69, Urbana University 54
East St. Louis 68, Urbana 61
CIC Conference Tournament=
Sullivan 35, Clinton 34
Warrensburg-Latham 47, Shelbyville 42
East Aurora Shootout=
Aurora Christian 77, Lincoln Park 57
Bolingbrook 68, Aurora (West Aurora) 56
Lake Park 61, Aurora (East) 32
Oswego East 40, York 38
Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Princeville 47, Monmouth United 34
Ninth=
Biggsville West Central 69, Stark County 40
Seventh=
Oneida (ROWVA) 61, Galva 59
Third=
Annawan 67, Wethersfield 58
O’Fallon Shootout=
Curie 58, Mehlville, Mo. 54
O’Fallon 50, Chaminade, Mo. 49, OT
Whitney Young 77, Marion, Ark. 74
Quincy Notre Dame Tournament=
Alton Marquette 63, Warsaw West Hancock 56
Bowling Green, Mo. 58, Mendon Unity 41
Marissa/Coulterville 53, Barry (Western) 45
Palmyra, Mo. 44, Pittsfield 42
Winchester (West Central) 58, Quincy Notre Dame 52
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Cissna Park 44
Consolation=
Dwight 45, Watseka (coop) 40
Third=
Gilman Iroquois West 67, Momence 45
Unity Shootout=
Bloomington Central Catholic 65, Petersburg PORTA 31
Champaign St. Thomas More 75, New Berlin 70
Fairbury Prairie Central 63, Riverton 62
Illini Central 51, Tolono Unity 50
Monticello 59, North-Mac 57
Pleasant Plains 57, Illinois Valley Central 55
Pontiac 68, Athens 57
Rantoul 47, Maroa-Forsyth 42
St. Joseph-Ogden 71, Auburn 47
Williamsville 45, Stanford Olympia 28
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrington 57, Deerfield 42
Batavia 54, St. Charles East 46
Burlington Central 50, McHenry 43
Carterville 58, Massac County 54
Centralia 67, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 21
Champaign Centennial 56, Peoria Manual 27
Chester 58, Vienna 28
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 65, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 25
Chicago Resurrection 53, Wheeling 51
Concord (Triopia) 53, Carrollton 52
Cristo Rey 42, Juarez 33
Crystal Lake South 33, Crystal Lake Central 32
Decatur MacArthur 65, Springfield Southeast 32
Dundee-Crown 44, Algonquin (Jacobs) 21
East Moline United 48, Rock Island Alleman 35
Eldorado 67, Mt. Carmel 52
Elgin 41, Aurora Math-Science 19
Forreston 51, Pearl City 37
Geneseo 62, Moline 56
Geneva 43, Wheaton North 30
Glenbrook South 46, Lincoln Park 31
Grayslake Central 53, Antioch 35
Grayslake North 44, North Chicago 41
Greenfield-Northwestern 45, Bunker Hill 22
Hampshire 39, Cary-Grove 25
Henry 37, Princeton 36
Hinckley-Big Rock 58, Rockford Christian Life 16
Huntley 38, Prairie Ridge 31
IC Catholic 45, Rosary 42
Johnsburg 53, Richmond-Burton 43
Joliet Central 60, Stagg 56
Kankakee Trinity Academy 39, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 32
Kenwood 68, Whitney Young 57
Lake Park 54, Wheaton Warrenville South 26
Lakes Community 51, Grant 41
Loyola 64, Walther Christian Academy 32
Maine West 59, Fremd 42
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 52, St. Viator 28
Marissa/Coulterville 37, McGivney Catholic High School 34
Marist 58, Providence 41
Monticello 59, North-Mac 57
Morris 35, Indian Creek 32
Mounds Meridian 31, Elverado 24
Mount Vernon 70, Taylorville 39
Naperville Central 50, Naperville Neuqua Valley 47
Naperville North 41, Metea Valley 28
Niles West 43, Schurz 22
Normal Community 53, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46
Normal West 65, Peoria Notre Dame 37
Northside Prep 39, Steinmetz 32
Oak Park River Forest 71, Chicago (Christ the King) 19
Ottawa 39, Serena 27
Palatine 35, Lake Zurich 28
Peoria (H.S.) 58, Danville 25
Prospect 50, Mundelein 23
Proviso East 66, Proviso West 35
Quincy 54, Rock Island 47
Regina 47, Niles North 23
Richwoods 59, Champaign Central 33
Roanoke-Benson 46, Incarnate Word Academy, Mo. 44
Rochester 63, Eisenhower 37
Simeon 58, Phillips 30
Springfield 61, Chatham Glenwood 53
Springfield Lanphier 67, Jacksonville 21
Springfield Lutheran 54, Metro-East Lutheran 32
St. Charles North 53, Glenbard North 23
St. Edward 51, Kankakee (McNamara) 40
St. Francis 53, Schaumburg 48
Sterling 65, Galesburg 43
Tolono Unity 62, Illinois Valley Central 47
Urbana 61, Bloomington 47
Waubonsie Valley 62, DeKalb 55
Wauconda 52, Round Lake 27
Quincy Notre Dame Tournament=
Freeburg 49, Palmyra, Mo. 32
Quincy Notre Dame 68, Winchester (West Central) 30
