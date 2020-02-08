Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 52, West Scranton 37

Abundant Life, N.J. 63, Coventry Christian 31

Apollo-Ridge 48, Propel Braddock Hills 38

Bethel Park 75, Steel Valley 64

Bethlehem Center 56, Brownsville 52

Bishop McCort 63, Westmont Hilltop 55

Blackhawk 66, Seneca Valley 61

Blue Ridge 59, Lackawanna Trail 52

Brentwood 58, South Park 46

California 72, Bentworth 44

Cambridge Springs 55, Fort Leboeuf 48

Central Mountain 51, Mifflin County 49

Chartiers-Houston 78, Carmichaels 62

Cheltenham 52, Central Bucks West 43

Chichester 70, Brandywine, Del. 42

Crestwood 56, Hazleton Area 53

Cross Christian, Del. 82, The City School 60

Dallas 77, Wyoming Valley West 62

Dallas 77, Wyoming Valley West 62

Daniel Boone 46, Antietam 39

Delaware Valley 43, Western Wayne 36

Elk County Catholic 48, St. Marys 39

Elk Lake 76, Forest City 27

Erie McDowell 69, Pine-Richland 54

Fairview 73, Knoch 50

Farrell 81, Commodore Perry 14

Farrell 81, Commodore Perry 14

Gateway 56, McKeesport 53

Imani Christian Academy 93, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 57

Indiana 60, Armstrong 53

Lake-Lehman 61, Hanover Area 59

Lakeland 47, Dunmore 33

Lakeview 47, North East 42

Leechburg 67, St. Joseph 40

Loyalsock 79, Athens 51

Mars 67, Hampton 41

Mid Valley 49, Carbondale 32

Monessen 77, Mapletown 56

Montoursville 58, Shamokin 51

Moon 57, Eden Christian 54

Mount Lebanon 54, Allderdice 52

Mount Pleasant 80, Geibel Catholic 67

Nanticoke Area 49, Pittston Area 46

Neumann 64, Benton 50

New Castle 60, Ambridge 50

North Allegheny 85, Erie First Christian Academy 50

Notre Dame, N.J. 52, Council Rock North 44

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 81, Sewickley Academy Panthers 41

Our Saviour, N.Y. 80, Hickory 64

Penn Hills 62, SPIRE, Ohio 57

Penn Wood 66, Harriton 59

Penncrest 48, Strath Haven 44

Pennridge 56, Bensalem 39

Peters Township 64, Connellsville 59

Pottsville Nativity 64, Marian Catholic 60

Propel Andrew Street 54, Propel Montour High School 27

Ridgway 53, Brockway 42

South Allegheny 57, East Allegheny 44

South Fayette 77, Trinity 63

Southern Fulton 56, Bellwood-Antis 43

St. Benedict’s, N.J. 66, Perkiomen School 53

Steelton-Highspire 77, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 70

Steelton-Highspire 86, Middletown 56

Steelton-Highspire 92, Fair Haven Union, Vt. 91

Sto-Rox 92, Northgate 51

Sullivan County 53, Bucktail 42

Twin Valley 74, Brandywine Heights 36

Uniontown 67, Greensburg Salem 62

Valley 49, Burrell 33

Valley View 60, Scranton 47

West Greene 34, Jefferson-Morgan 31

Wilkes-Barre Area 56, Berwick 34

Wilmington 66, Jamestown 56

Wyoming Seminary 66, Holy Redeemer 60

Colonial League Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bangor 61, Palmerton 60

Notre Dame-Green Pond 86, Wilson 59

EPC Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Parkland 57, East Stroudsburg South 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brownsville vs. South Fayette, ppd.

Gateway vs. North Hills, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avonworth 49, Neshannock 29

Central Bucks West 30, Pennsbury 23

Central Columbia 63, Central Mountain 32

Clairton 54, Frazier 38

Columbia-Montour 43, MMI Prep 42

Corry 47, Oil City 31

Cumberland Valley 49, Mount Lebanon 39

Deer Lakes 42, Highlands 29

Downingtown East 60, West Chester Rustin 43

Elk Lake 61, Forest City 35

Greater Latrobe 71, Hempfield Area 57

Greensburg Salem 51, Laurel Highlands 10

Harriton 43, Garnet Valley 39

Hazleton Area 50, Crestwood 45

Hughesville 55, Lewisburg 48

Lackawanna Trail 44, Blue Ridge 38

Lancaster Country Day 49, Ephrata 40

Lourdes Regional 63, Williamsport 54

Mars 55, Hampton 48

McKeesport 60, West Mifflin 32

Millville 42, Sullivan County 35

Monessen 65, Jefferson-Morgan 18

Mount Carmel 65, Pottsville Nativity 44

Muncy 36, Montgomery 31

Nanticoke Area 49, Pittston Area 46

Northwestern 50, Saegertown 39

Norwin 57, Kennedy Catholic 39

Oakland Catholic 80, Uniontown 30

Old Forge 56, Montrose 41

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Eden Christian 44

Peddie, N.J. 48, Mercersburg Academy 32

Propel Andrew Street 47, Cornell 23

Quaker Valley 46, Montour 33

Reading 53, Wyomissing 51

Riverview 48, Ellis School 44

Sewickley Academy Panthers 38, Serra Catholic 34

South Side 47, West Allegheny 21

St. Basil 45, Villa Maria 36

St. Joseph 40, Gwynedd Mercy 34

Susquehanna 60, Mountain View 29

Trinity 56, Upper St. Clair 50

Upper Dublin 39, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35

Vincentian Academy 53, Shaler 48

Warrior Run 64, Towanda 40

Western Wayne 52, Delaware Valley 40

Williams Valley 77, Line Mountain 23

BCIAA Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Berks Catholic 57, Fleetwood 45

Governor Mifflin 54, West Lawn Wilson 35

Twin Valley 74, Brandywine Heights 36

Colonial League Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bangor 47, Palmerton 40

Moravian Academy 62, Wilson 27

EPC Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Stroudsburg 60, Pocono Mountain West 56

Lancaster Lebanon League Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Lancaster Catholic 53, Manheim Township 45

Solanco 41, Northern Lebanon 32

Pioneer Athletic Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Methacton 55, Pottsgrove 47

YAIAA Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Dallastown Area 37, West York 24

Delone 46, Gettysburg 37

Red Lion 58, Bermudian Springs 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Valley vs. Mount Pleasant, ppd.

Gateway vs. Baldwin, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/