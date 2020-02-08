Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 52, West Scranton 37
Abundant Life, N.J. 63, Coventry Christian 31
Apollo-Ridge 48, Propel Braddock Hills 38
Bethel Park 75, Steel Valley 64
Bethlehem Center 56, Brownsville 52
Bishop McCort 63, Westmont Hilltop 55
Blackhawk 66, Seneca Valley 61
Blue Ridge 59, Lackawanna Trail 52
Brentwood 58, South Park 46
California 72, Bentworth 44
Cambridge Springs 55, Fort Leboeuf 48
Central Mountain 51, Mifflin County 49
Chartiers-Houston 78, Carmichaels 62
Cheltenham 52, Central Bucks West 43
Chichester 70, Brandywine, Del. 42
Crestwood 56, Hazleton Area 53
Cross Christian, Del. 82, The City School 60
Dallas 77, Wyoming Valley West 62
Daniel Boone 46, Antietam 39
Delaware Valley 43, Western Wayne 36
Elk County Catholic 48, St. Marys 39
Elk Lake 76, Forest City 27
Erie McDowell 69, Pine-Richland 54
Fairview 73, Knoch 50
Farrell 81, Commodore Perry 14
Gateway 56, McKeesport 53
Imani Christian Academy 93, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 57
Indiana 60, Armstrong 53
Lake-Lehman 61, Hanover Area 59
Lakeland 47, Dunmore 33
Lakeview 47, North East 42
Leechburg 67, St. Joseph 40
Loyalsock 79, Athens 51
Mars 67, Hampton 41
Mid Valley 49, Carbondale 32
Monessen 77, Mapletown 56
Montoursville 58, Shamokin 51
Moon 57, Eden Christian 54
Mount Lebanon 54, Allderdice 52
Mount Pleasant 80, Geibel Catholic 67
Nanticoke Area 49, Pittston Area 46
Neumann 64, Benton 50
New Castle 60, Ambridge 50
North Allegheny 85, Erie First Christian Academy 50
Notre Dame, N.J. 52, Council Rock North 44
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 81, Sewickley Academy Panthers 41
Our Saviour, N.Y. 80, Hickory 64
Penn Hills 62, SPIRE, Ohio 57
Penn Wood 66, Harriton 59
Penncrest 48, Strath Haven 44
Pennridge 56, Bensalem 39
Peters Township 64, Connellsville 59
Pottsville Nativity 64, Marian Catholic 60
Propel Andrew Street 54, Propel Montour High School 27
Ridgway 53, Brockway 42
South Allegheny 57, East Allegheny 44
South Fayette 77, Trinity 63
Southern Fulton 56, Bellwood-Antis 43
St. Benedict’s, N.J. 66, Perkiomen School 53
Steelton-Highspire 77, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 70
Steelton-Highspire 86, Middletown 56
Steelton-Highspire 92, Fair Haven Union, Vt. 91
Sto-Rox 92, Northgate 51
Sullivan County 53, Bucktail 42
Twin Valley 74, Brandywine Heights 36
Uniontown 67, Greensburg Salem 62
Valley 49, Burrell 33
Valley View 60, Scranton 47
West Greene 34, Jefferson-Morgan 31
Wilkes-Barre Area 56, Berwick 34
Wilmington 66, Jamestown 56
Wyoming Seminary 66, Holy Redeemer 60
Colonial League Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bangor 61, Palmerton 60
Notre Dame-Green Pond 86, Wilson 59
EPC Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Parkland 57, East Stroudsburg South 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brownsville vs. South Fayette, ppd.
Gateway vs. North Hills, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avonworth 49, Neshannock 29
Central Bucks West 30, Pennsbury 23
Central Columbia 63, Central Mountain 32
Clairton 54, Frazier 38
Columbia-Montour 43, MMI Prep 42
Corry 47, Oil City 31
Cumberland Valley 49, Mount Lebanon 39
Deer Lakes 42, Highlands 29
Downingtown East 60, West Chester Rustin 43
Elk Lake 61, Forest City 35
Greater Latrobe 71, Hempfield Area 57
Greensburg Salem 51, Laurel Highlands 10
Harriton 43, Garnet Valley 39
Hazleton Area 50, Crestwood 45
Hughesville 55, Lewisburg 48
Lackawanna Trail 44, Blue Ridge 38
Lancaster Country Day 49, Ephrata 40
Lourdes Regional 63, Williamsport 54
Mars 55, Hampton 48
McKeesport 60, West Mifflin 32
Millville 42, Sullivan County 35
Monessen 65, Jefferson-Morgan 18
Mount Carmel 65, Pottsville Nativity 44
Muncy 36, Montgomery 31
Nanticoke Area 49, Pittston Area 46
Northwestern 50, Saegertown 39
Norwin 57, Kennedy Catholic 39
Oakland Catholic 80, Uniontown 30
Old Forge 56, Montrose 41
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Eden Christian 44
Peddie, N.J. 48, Mercersburg Academy 32
Propel Andrew Street 47, Cornell 23
Quaker Valley 46, Montour 33
Reading 53, Wyomissing 51
Riverview 48, Ellis School 44
Sewickley Academy Panthers 38, Serra Catholic 34
South Side 47, West Allegheny 21
St. Basil 45, Villa Maria 36
St. Joseph 40, Gwynedd Mercy 34
Susquehanna 60, Mountain View 29
Trinity 56, Upper St. Clair 50
Upper Dublin 39, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35
Vincentian Academy 53, Shaler 48
Warrior Run 64, Towanda 40
Western Wayne 52, Delaware Valley 40
Williams Valley 77, Line Mountain 23
BCIAA Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Berks Catholic 57, Fleetwood 45
Governor Mifflin 54, West Lawn Wilson 35
Twin Valley 74, Brandywine Heights 36
Colonial League Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bangor 47, Palmerton 40
Moravian Academy 62, Wilson 27
EPC Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Stroudsburg 60, Pocono Mountain West 56
Lancaster Lebanon League Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Lancaster Catholic 53, Manheim Township 45
Solanco 41, Northern Lebanon 32
Pioneer Athletic Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Methacton 55, Pottsgrove 47
YAIAA Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Dallastown Area 37, West York 24
Delone 46, Gettysburg 37
Red Lion 58, Bermudian Springs 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Valley vs. Mount Pleasant, ppd.
Gateway vs. Baldwin, ppd.
___
