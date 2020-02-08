Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookfield Central, Wis. 70, Deerfield 51

Brussels 67, Edinburg (Coop) BK 45

Carbondale 41, Chester 28

Chicago (Clark) 58, Rich East 54

Fairfield 44, Nashville 42

Galesburg 77, Rock Falls 45

Geneva 67, Hampshire 55

Glenbrook South 65, Hinsdale Central 45

Hardin County 60, Johnston City 44

Harrisburg 60, Greenville 41

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 71, Lake Forest Academy 54

Latin 64, Westmont 51

Lincoln Way Central 49, Glenbrook North 38

Maine West 66, Collins Academy 61

New Trier 62, Brookfield Academy, Wis. 55

Normal West 56, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 52

Oak Park River Forest 84, Chicago (Christ the King) 47

Orr 65, St. Rita 47

Peoria Notre Dame 45, St. Charles North 22

Riverside-Brookfield 62, Nazareth 43

Rockford Christian Life 53, Hinckley-Big Rock 41

Rockford East 65, Freeport 56

Rockridge 68, Sterling 63

St. Viator 60, Algonquin (Jacobs) 56

Teutopolis 56, Robinson 36

The Prairie School, Wis. 79, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 55

Triad 72, Columbia 60

Wheaton North 62, Glenbard West 42

Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Wis. 74, Steinmetz 53

Aquin Shootout=

Forreston 56, Galena 54

Fulton 58, Warren 54

Sterling Newman 59, Rockford Christian 46

West Carroll 47, Pearl City 38

CIC Conference Tournament=

Sullivan 35, Clinton 34

Warrensburg-Latham 47, Shelbyville 42

East Aurora Shootout=

Bolingbrook 68, Aurora (West Aurora) 56

Lake Park 61, Aurora (East) 32

Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=

Ninth=

Biggsville West Central 69, Stark County 40

Seventh=

Oneida (ROWVA) 61, Galva 59

Third=

Annawan 67, Wethersfield 58

O’Fallon Shootout=

Curie 58, Mehlville, Mo. 54

Quincy Notre Dame Tournament=

Bowling Green, Mo. 58, Mendon Unity 41

Palmyra, Mo. 44, Pittsfield 42

Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament=

Third=

Gilman Iroquois West 67, Momence 45

Unity Shootout=

Champaign St. Thomas More 75, New Berlin 70

Fairbury Prairie Central 63, Riverton 62

Illini Central 51, Tolono Unity 50

Monticello 59, North-Mac 57

Pontiac 68, Athens 57

Rantoul 47, Maroa-Forsyth 42

St. Joseph-Ogden 71, Auburn 47

Williamsville 45, Stanford Olympia 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amboy 54, Orion 28

Burlington Central 50, McHenry 43

Centralia 67, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 21

Champaign Centennial 56, Peoria Manual 27

Chester 58, Vienna 28

Chicago Resurrection 53, Wheeling 51

Concord (Triopia) 53, Carrollton 52

Cristo Rey 42, Juarez 33

Crystal Lake South 33, Crystal Lake Central 32

Decatur MacArthur 65, Springfield Southeast 32

East Moline United 48, Rock Island Alleman 35

Geneseo 62, Moline 56

Geneva 43, Wheaton North 30

Grayslake Central 53, Antioch 35

Greenfield-Northwestern 45, Bunker Hill 22

Hampshire 39, Cary-Grove 25

IC Catholic 45, Rosary 42

Joliet Central 60, Stagg 56

Kankakee Trinity Academy 39, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 32

Kenwood 68, Whitney Young 57

Lake Park 54, Wheaton Warrenville South 26

Lakes Community 51, Grant 41

Loyola 64, Walther Christian Academy 32

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 52, St. Viator 28

Marist 58, Providence 41

Mounds Meridian 31, Elverado 24

Mount Vernon 70, Taylorville 39

Naperville Central 50, Naperville Neuqua Valley 47

Niles West 43, Schurz 22

Normal Community 53, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46

Normal West 65, Peoria Notre Dame 37

Northside Prep 39, Steinmetz 32

Oak Park River Forest 71, Chicago (Christ the King) 19

Palatine 35, Lake Zurich 28

Peoria (H.S.) 58, Danville 25

Prospect 50, Mundelein 23

Proviso East 66, Proviso West 35

Quincy 54, Rock Island 47

Regina 47, Niles North 23

Richwoods 59, Champaign Central 33

Roanoke-Benson 46, Incarnate Word Academy, Mo. 44

Springfield Lanphier 67, Jacksonville 21

St. Charles North 53, Glenbard North 23

St. Edward 51, Kankakee (McNamara) 40

St. Francis 53, Schaumburg 48

Sterling 65, Galesburg 43

Tolono Unity 62, Illinois Valley Central 47

Wauconda 52, Round Lake 27

Quincy Notre Dame Tournament=

Freeburg 49, Palmyra, Mo. 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/