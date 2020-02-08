Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 88, Sugar Grove Berne Union 54

Cin. Moeller 62, Cin. Turpin 41

Circleville Logan Elm 55, Amanda-Clearcreek 47

Cols. St. Charles 71, Cols. Centennial 61

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Cols. Horizon Science 35

Findlay Liberty-Benton 48, Tol. Ottawa Hills 39

Hilliard Bradley 68, Hilliard Davidson 29

Lancaster Fairfield Union 47, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37

Marion Catholic 62, Madison Area Home, Wis. 50

Marysville 57, Mt. Vernon 45

Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Bryan 43

Vincent Warren 64, Parkersburg Catholic, W.Va. 62

Waterford 69, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 44

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 95, Bowerston Conotton Valley 32

___

