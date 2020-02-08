Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press3

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 88, Sugar Grove Berne Union 54

Cin. Moeller 62, Cin. Turpin 41

Circleville Logan Elm 55, Amanda-Clearcreek 47

Cols. St. Charles 71, Cols. Centennial 61

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Cols. Horizon Science 35

Findlay Liberty-Benton 48, Tol. Ottawa Hills 39

Hilliard Bradley 68, Hilliard Davidson 29

Lancaster Fairfield Union 47, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37

Marion Catholic 62, Madison Area Home, Wis. 50

Marysville 57, Mt. Vernon 45

Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Bryan 43

Vincent Warren 64, Parkersburg Catholic, W.Va. 62

Waterford 69, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 44

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 95, Bowerston Conotton Valley 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Zegarowski’s 23 lead No. 21 Creighton past Red Storm 94-82

Associated Press

Patrick, Billups carry Purdue Fort Wayne past Denver

Associated Press

Sheffield’s 31 leads Elon past College of Charleston 72-65

Associated Press