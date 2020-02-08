Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 88, Sugar Grove Berne Union 54
Cin. Moeller 62, Cin. Turpin 41
Circleville Logan Elm 55, Amanda-Clearcreek 47
Cols. St. Charles 71, Cols. Centennial 61
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Cols. Horizon Science 35
Findlay Liberty-Benton 48, Tol. Ottawa Hills 39
Hilliard Bradley 68, Hilliard Davidson 29
Lancaster Fairfield Union 47, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37
Marion Catholic 62, Madison Area Home, Wis. 50
Marysville 57, Mt. Vernon 45
Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Bryan 43
Vincent Warren 64, Parkersburg Catholic, W.Va. 62
Waterford 69, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 44
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 95, Bowerston Conotton Valley 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/