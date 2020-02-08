Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 43, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 25

Andrews Osborne Academy 51, Cle. John Adams 38

Anna 56, Middletown Madison Senior 46

Arcadia 78, Pandora-Gilboa 36

Archbold 45, Holland Springfield 44

Ashland Crestview 67, New London 44

Ashland Mapleton 38, Plymouth 20

Attica Seneca E. 44, Bucyrus Wynford 31

Avon Lake 55, Lakewood 32

Bay Village Bay 62, Parma Hts. Holy Name 19

Bellevue 86, Norwalk 45

Beloit W. Branch 57, Austintown Fitch 29

Berea-Midpark 58, Amherst Steele 32

Bloomdale Elmwood 54, Bowling Green 28

Bluffton 53, Miller City 49

Botkins 58, Harrod Allen E. 14

Burton Berkshire 46, Orwell Grand Valley 29

Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Akr. Manchester 33

Carey 46, Morral Ridgedale 44

Chagrin Falls Kenston 63, Willoughby S. 33

Cin. Oak Hills 42, Hamilton 38

Cin. Turpin 48, Milford 42

Clayton Northmont 51, Trotwood-Madison 46

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 54, Cle. Collinwood 9

Collins Western Reserve 56, Monroeville 43

Cols. Africentric 63, Cols. Northland 22

Columbiana Crestview 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 39

Columbus Grove 53, Delphos Jefferson 28

Cornerstone Christian 58, Perry 46

Cory-Rawson 49, Vanlue 25

DeGraff Riverside 49, Ansonia 25

Delta 44, Gorham Fayette 33

E. Palestine 50, Heartland Christian 39

Eastlake N. 67, Painesville Riverside 39

Eaton 54, Bradford 41

Findlay 54, Defiance 52

Garfield Hts. Trinity 72, Richmond Hts. 22

Garrettsville Garfield 67, Ravenna 48

Gates Mills Gilmour 51, Chardon NDCL 48

Gates Mills Hawken 52, Beachwood 19

Geneva 67, Ashtabula Edgewood 27

Green 45, Barberton 39

Greenfield McClain 61, Hillsboro 38

Greenville 60, Sidney 49

Hicksville 55, Edon 36

Independence 75, Brooklyn 39

Johnstown-Monroe 46, Cols. Ready 31

Kalida 41, Leipsic 23

Kenton 80, Waynesfield-Goshen 41

Kettering Alter 42, Day. Ponitz Tech. 29

Kettering Fairmont 50, Miamisburg 30

Kirtland 73, Wickliffe 27

Lexington 53, Mansfield Sr. 36

Lima Cent. Cath. 48, Van Wert 47

Lodi Cloverleaf 62, Kent Roosevelt 45

Logan 49, Athens 44

Lorain 46, Lorain Clearview 42

Lyndhurst Brush 59, Chardon 42

Mansfield Madison 46, Mt. Vernon 40

Mayfield 50, Madison 49

Medina 48, Shaker Hts. 29

Medina Highland 60, West Salem Northwestern 28

Middlefield Cardinal 54, Fairport Harbor Harding 46

Minerva 46, Navarre Fairless 31

Monroe 50, Carlisle 46

Morrow Little Miami 49, Hamilton Ross 27

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 69, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 52

Mt. Orab Western Brown 42, Bethel-Tate 39

N. Baltimore 69, Oregon Stritch 13

Nelsonville-York 53, Bidwell River Valley 40

New Concord John Glenn 35, McConnelsville Morgan 32

New Lexington 84, Crooksville 33

New Madison Tri-Village 51, Ft. Recovery 43

New Philadelphia 50, Struthers 32

New Riegel 53, Kansas Lakota 31

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 87, Bucyrus 23

Newark 66, Pickerington Cent. 48

Newark Cath. 56, Heath 50

Newton Falls 51, Campbell Memorial 37

Olmsted Falls 65, Grafton Midview 40

Orange 53, Chesterland W. Geauga 45

Parma Normandy 31, Fairview 30

Pataskala Licking Hts. 40, Granville 35

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 51, Newark Licking Valley 47

Ravenna SE 54, Columbiana 25

Rocky River 55, Medina Buckeye 37

Rocky River Lutheran W. 28, Cuyahoga Hts. 13

Sandusky St. Mary 33, Lakeside Danbury 31

Springboro 49, Lebanon 43, OT

St. Marys Memorial 51, Russia 34

Tallmadge 46, Cuyahoga Falls 31

Thornville Sheridan 52, Zanesville W. Muskingum 36

Tiffin Columbian 53, Clyde 38

Tipp City Tippecanoe 45, Vandalia Butler 30

Troy 47, Piqua 32

Upper Sandusky 41, Sycamore Mohawk 30

Versailles 48, Jackson Center 28

W. Chester Lakota W. 76, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 30

W. Unity Hilltop 51, Edgerton 47, OT

Warren Champion 62, Youngs. Liberty 54

Warren Harding 68, Youngs. Boardman 34

Westlake 59, N. Ridgeville 18

Whitehall-Yearling 62, Day. Dunbar 54

Willard 70, Huron 32

Wilmington 52, Williamsburg 51

Wooster 52, Orrville 46

Yellow Springs 41, Day. Miami Valley 10

Youngs. Mooney 67, Can. Cent. Cath. 26

Zanesville 32, Cambridge 24

IVC Showcase=

E. Can. 48, Uhrichsville Claymont 26

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55, Magnolia Sandy Valley 46

Lore City Buckeye Trail 46, Bowerston Conotton Valley 38

Newcomerstown 46, Malvern 37

Strasburg-Franklin 35, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 28

OVAC=

Championship=

Class 1-A=

Beallsville 40, Cameron, W.Va. 29

Class 2-A=

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 58, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 39

Class 3-A=

Beverly Ft. Frye 46, Belmont Union Local 41

Class 4-A=

Martins Ferry 63, Lisbon Beaver 45

Class 5-A=

Wintersville Indian Creek 46, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 42, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Louisville Aquinas vs. Louisville, ppd.

Tol. Bowsher vs. Lima Bath, ccd.

