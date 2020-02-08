Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 43, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 25
Andrews Osborne Academy 51, Cle. John Adams 38
Anna 56, Middletown Madison Senior 46
Arcadia 78, Pandora-Gilboa 36
Archbold 45, Holland Springfield 44
Ashland Crestview 67, New London 44
Ashland Mapleton 38, Plymouth 20
Attica Seneca E. 44, Bucyrus Wynford 31
Avon Lake 55, Lakewood 32
Bay Village Bay 62, Parma Hts. Holy Name 19
Bellevue 86, Norwalk 45
Beloit W. Branch 57, Austintown Fitch 29
Berea-Midpark 58, Amherst Steele 32
Bloomdale Elmwood 54, Bowling Green 28
Bluffton 53, Miller City 49
Botkins 58, Harrod Allen E. 14
Burton Berkshire 46, Orwell Grand Valley 29
Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Akr. Manchester 33
Carey 46, Morral Ridgedale 44
Chagrin Falls Kenston 63, Willoughby S. 33
Cin. Oak Hills 42, Hamilton 38
Cin. Turpin 48, Milford 42
Clayton Northmont 51, Trotwood-Madison 46
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 54, Cle. Collinwood 9
Collins Western Reserve 56, Monroeville 43
Cols. Africentric 63, Cols. Northland 22
Columbiana Crestview 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 39
Columbus Grove 53, Delphos Jefferson 28
Cornerstone Christian 58, Perry 46
Cory-Rawson 49, Vanlue 25
DeGraff Riverside 49, Ansonia 25
Delta 44, Gorham Fayette 33
E. Palestine 50, Heartland Christian 39
Eastlake N. 67, Painesville Riverside 39
Eaton 54, Bradford 41
Findlay 54, Defiance 52
Garfield Hts. Trinity 72, Richmond Hts. 22
Garrettsville Garfield 67, Ravenna 48
Gates Mills Gilmour 51, Chardon NDCL 48
Gates Mills Hawken 52, Beachwood 19
Geneva 67, Ashtabula Edgewood 27
Green 45, Barberton 39
Greenfield McClain 61, Hillsboro 38
Greenville 60, Sidney 49
Hicksville 55, Edon 36
Independence 75, Brooklyn 39
Johnstown-Monroe 46, Cols. Ready 31
Kalida 41, Leipsic 23
Kenton 80, Waynesfield-Goshen 41
Kettering Alter 42, Day. Ponitz Tech. 29
Kettering Fairmont 50, Miamisburg 30
Kirtland 73, Wickliffe 27
Lexington 53, Mansfield Sr. 36
Lima Cent. Cath. 48, Van Wert 47
Lodi Cloverleaf 62, Kent Roosevelt 45
Logan 49, Athens 44
Lorain 46, Lorain Clearview 42
Lyndhurst Brush 59, Chardon 42
Mansfield Madison 46, Mt. Vernon 40
Mayfield 50, Madison 49
Medina 48, Shaker Hts. 29
Medina Highland 60, West Salem Northwestern 28
Middlefield Cardinal 54, Fairport Harbor Harding 46
Minerva 46, Navarre Fairless 31
Monroe 50, Carlisle 46
Morrow Little Miami 49, Hamilton Ross 27
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 69, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 52
Mt. Orab Western Brown 42, Bethel-Tate 39
N. Baltimore 69, Oregon Stritch 13
Nelsonville-York 53, Bidwell River Valley 40
New Concord John Glenn 35, McConnelsville Morgan 32
New Lexington 84, Crooksville 33
New Madison Tri-Village 51, Ft. Recovery 43
New Philadelphia 50, Struthers 32
New Riegel 53, Kansas Lakota 31
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 87, Bucyrus 23
Newark 66, Pickerington Cent. 48
Newark Cath. 56, Heath 50
Newton Falls 51, Campbell Memorial 37
Olmsted Falls 65, Grafton Midview 40
Orange 53, Chesterland W. Geauga 45
Parma Normandy 31, Fairview 30
Pataskala Licking Hts. 40, Granville 35
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 51, Newark Licking Valley 47
Ravenna SE 54, Columbiana 25
Rocky River 55, Medina Buckeye 37
Rocky River Lutheran W. 28, Cuyahoga Hts. 13
Sandusky St. Mary 33, Lakeside Danbury 31
Springboro 49, Lebanon 43, OT
St. Marys Memorial 51, Russia 34
Tallmadge 46, Cuyahoga Falls 31
Thornville Sheridan 52, Zanesville W. Muskingum 36
Tiffin Columbian 53, Clyde 38
Tipp City Tippecanoe 45, Vandalia Butler 30
Troy 47, Piqua 32
Upper Sandusky 41, Sycamore Mohawk 30
Versailles 48, Jackson Center 28
W. Chester Lakota W. 76, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 30
W. Unity Hilltop 51, Edgerton 47, OT
Warren Champion 62, Youngs. Liberty 54
Warren Harding 68, Youngs. Boardman 34
Westlake 59, N. Ridgeville 18
Whitehall-Yearling 62, Day. Dunbar 54
Willard 70, Huron 32
Wilmington 52, Williamsburg 51
Wooster 52, Orrville 46
Yellow Springs 41, Day. Miami Valley 10
Youngs. Mooney 67, Can. Cent. Cath. 26
Zanesville 32, Cambridge 24
IVC Showcase=
E. Can. 48, Uhrichsville Claymont 26
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55, Magnolia Sandy Valley 46
Lore City Buckeye Trail 46, Bowerston Conotton Valley 38
Newcomerstown 46, Malvern 37
Strasburg-Franklin 35, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34
Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 28
OVAC=
Championship=
Class 1-A=
Beallsville 40, Cameron, W.Va. 29
Class 2-A=
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 58, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 39
Class 3-A=
Beverly Ft. Frye 46, Belmont Union Local 41
Class 4-A=
Martins Ferry 63, Lisbon Beaver 45
Class 5-A=
Wintersville Indian Creek 46, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 42, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Louisville Aquinas vs. Louisville, ppd.
Tol. Bowsher vs. Lima Bath, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/