Japanese teen skater Kihira defends title at Four Continents

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japanese teenager Rika Kihira won the women’s free skate on Saturday to capture the Four Continents figure skating title for the second consecutive year.

The 17-year-old Kihira, who was in first place after the short program, landed a triple axel as part of a combination jump and received 151.16 points for a total of 232.34. South Korea’s You Young also had a triple axel in her routine and moved up to second place with a total of 223.23 points.

You, 15, was skating in her first senior season and became the first South Korean medalist at this annual event since Yuna Kim in 2009

Bradie Tennell of the United States, second after the short program, finished third with 222.97 points.

In addition to her triple axel, Kihira’s routine included a triple salchow and a triple lutz.

Kihira won last year’s Four Continents in Anaheim, California, and also won the 2018 Grand Prix Final in Vancouver, Canada. She is the first female skater to win back-to-back titles at the Four Continents.

Japanese skaters Wakaba Higuchi and Kaori Sakamoto were fourth and fifth respectively. South Korea’s Yelim Kim was sixth followed by Karen Chen of the United States.

