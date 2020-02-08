Harvard, Brown meet in conference play

Harvard (14-6, 3-2) vs. Brown (10-8, 3-2)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Harvard in an Ivy League matchup. Harvard won 78-77 at Yale in its last outing. Brown is coming off a 67-65 home win over Dartmouth in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have combined to score 48 percent of Brown’s points this season. For Harvard, Chris Lewis, Noah Kirkwood, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have collectively accounted for 48 percent of all Harvard scoring, including 66 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bears have given up just 67.4 points per game to Ivy League opponents so far, an improvement from the 72.6 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Anderson has connected on 31.1 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Brown is 0-7 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 10-1 when it scores at least 64.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Brown’s Hunsaker has attempted 112 3-pointers and connected on 31.3 percent of them, and is 8 for 14 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown gets to the line more often than any other Ivy League team. The Bears have averaged 19.8 free throws per game this season, including 24 per game against conference opponents.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com