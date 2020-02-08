Chicago visits Philadelphia, looks to break road losing streak

Chicago Bulls (19-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (32-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago travels to Philadelphia looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The 76ers are 21-14 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.9 rebounds. Joel Embiid leads the 76ers with 12.0 boards.

The Bulls are 13-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 10-26 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 42.4 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 100-89 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Furkan Korkmaz led Philadelphia with 24 points, and Zach LaVine led Chicago with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Korkmaz leads the 76ers averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 9.3 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. Tobias Harris is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LaVine leads the Bulls scoring 24.9 points and grabbing 4.8 rebounds. Coby White has averaged 1.8 made 3-pointers and scored 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 106.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, eight steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 108.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 52.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Kyle O’Quinn: day to day (personal), Joel Embiid: day to day (neck).

Bulls: Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), Denzel Valentine: day to day (hamstring), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.