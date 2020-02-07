Zanesville Home Health Provider Donates $5K to Non-Profit

Jarrod Allen86

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Interim Health Care is donating $5,000 to the Muskingum County Center for Seniors.

“We have been giving charitable giving each year for Interim HealthCare since 2010 and this year we were able to donate $24,250 to the nonprofit organizations in Perry, Morgan and Muskingum Counties,” says Maribeth Lemon, Director of Business Development at Interim Health Care.

Lemon says Interim, in 2019, donated $24,250 to charity, and over the past ten years, they’ve donated $165,000 to non-profits.

“Tom DeMarco is the President of Interim HealthCare and he has made it a priority to donate back to local communities. The charitable giving organization must be a 501(c)(3) and benefit either children, elderly, homeless, disabled individuals. So, that is some of the criteria that we must go by each year.”

