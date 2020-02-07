Washington hosts Philadelphia after Ovechkin’s 3-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (29-18-7, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (36-13-5, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Philadelphia Flyers after Alex Ovechkin scored three goals in the Capitals’ 4-2 victory over the Kings.

The Capitals are 9-8-1 against the rest of their division. Washington has scored 194 goals and ranks third in the NHL averaging 3.6 per game. Ovechkin leads the team with 40.

The Flyers are 20-7-5 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 19.1% of chances.

In their last matchup on Jan. 8, Philadelphia won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 40 goals, adding 17 assists and totaling 57 points. Jakub Vrana has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Sean Couturier has collected 46 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 33 assists for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Flyers: Joel Farabee: day to day (illness), Carter Hart: day to day (abdominal), Shayne Gostisbehere: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.